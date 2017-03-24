A big C filled with confetti is the new logo and branding for the city of Conyers, and goes along with a new tagline of “Celebration of Community.”Read more
- ORRIN MORRIS: Toadflax offers delicate beauty
- ARMSTRONG-REINER: Jesus is the author of our prayers
- Gregory Levett Sr. to shine light on Rockdale’s ‘Hidden Treasures’
- Rockdale teacher’s lesson goes viral
- Conyers celebrates community with new logo
- JACK SIMPSON: Enjoy spring weather, but beware of small pests
- Rockdale County Police Blotter
- JAMES BEHRENS: Seeking solitude
- REV. TONY ELDER: Be willing to receive God’s free gift
- Water rate increase of 6 percent for 5 years proposed in Rockdale
- KITCHEN SCOOP: Leftovers make just the right amount for unexpected guests
- Volunteers needed for Great American Cleanup
- Eastmore mixed-use development to break ground
- CONSTITUTIONAL CORNER: Property tax exemption deadline is April 1
- Community calendar listings for March 18
- Bill for BOE to determine own pay introduced
- ‘Chase’s Ride’ is March 25; raises scholarship funds
- Newton County Police Blotter
- Everybody Walks Newton to be held throughout April
- Covington City Council approves locking sprinkler caps on commercial construction
- Covington Police seek suspects in Emergency Pawn burglary
- Factory Shoals campground in Newton County closed for repairs
- Newton SPLOST wins by wide margin in low voter turnout
- DAVE BELTON: ‘Horse trading’ on bills as session winds down
- Pets of the Week for Rockdale and Newton
- Newton County solid waste plan would postpone curbside pickup, keep some centers open
- Ga. First Lady visits Flint Hill Elementary
- Newton represents at state livestock show
- Indian Creek students win regional social studies fair
- Hoax bomb threat at Newton High forces evacuation
- Russian spy ship again spotted off Georgia's coast
- These are the 138 stores JCPenney is shutting down
- Georgia couple gets prison for racist threats at child's birthday party
- U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson wins re-election
- Poll: Trump, Clinton neck and neck in Georgia
