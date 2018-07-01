John D. Loudermilk wrote the song “Indian Reservation” (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian) in 1959. Although recorded by other artists, Loudermilk’s song didn’t receive national acclaim until it was rereleased in 1971 by a former group known as Paul Revere and the Raiders. The song was a No. 1 hit and the best-selling single for Columbia Records.
The Tsalagi (Cherokee) were considered one of the Five Civilized Tribes by early European settlers and the first non-European ethic group allowed to become U.S. citizens. Greed for their land and the discovery of gold near Dahlonega were the catalysts for the government’s Indian Removal Act of 1830. The difficulty of their journey to resettlement in Oklahoma became known as the Trail of Tears. Approximately 2,000 to 8,000 of the 16,547 Native American Cherokees died while en route.
A descendant of those who suffered was born on March 31, 1949, into the Anisahoni, or Blue Holly Clan. He would join the U.S. Army to fight in Vietnam and become the most decorated Native American of that war. His name was Billy Bob Walkabout, and this is his story.
Walkabout enlisted in the U.S. Army right out of graduation from U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City in 1968. He kept a journal. One entry is titled “Billy Walkabout’s Blues,” the words still powerful: “I shipped out to Vietnam. I wanted to serve my nation and protect my people. I found myself in the jungles of Vietnam, 10,000 miles from home. Under monsoon rains, under a painted sky, leeches crawled on my arms. The little blood-suckers fell off into the night. The rain fell all night. Back in the world, no gal danced the southern dance for me. And the clouds hid the sun. I was burdened with separation from my family and the rez. I couldn’t wear an eaglefeather on my steel helmet or tear that peace sign away. My war-shirt had blood all over it. I had blood on my hands. I saw people die. I saw medevac helicopters air lift them out. Those guys would remain in my memory. I didn’t have time to grieve then. Firebase on the distant mountain. The jungle was full of mountain ghosts. Sweet lady, I never had your love to get me through, nor did I ever receive any of your letters. You still were so far and so many years away on the great turtle island. I had to go through a year of combat, I came home to a hostile and ungrateful nation. I was treated like a war criminal. I felt like I didn’t even belong in this land of my ancestors, and all the way through, I was a wounded warrior struggling with PTSD. I tried to get back on track, but I had too many ‘Nam flashbacks. Not even Ojibwe dream- catchers could catch all the nightmares. There were years of drug use, alcoholism, homelessness and racism, before I found my way to you.”
This proud Cherokee warrior was actually in Vietnam for 23 months and survived almost continuous combat. He served in Company F, the 58th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. Walkabout received the Distinguished Service Cross (our nation’s second highest military award) for his brave exploits above and beyond while on patrol southwest of the ancient city of Hue on Nov. 20, 1968. He was 18 years old and held the rank of sergeant at the time of contact. His heroism is best described in excerpts from his citation, General Orders No. 3945 (1969):
“After successfully ambushing an enemy squad on a jungle trail, the friendly patrol radioed for immediate helicopter extraction. When the extraction helicopters arrived and the lead man began moving toward the pick-up zone, he was seriously wounded by hostile automatic weapons fire. Sergeant Walkabout quickly rose to his feet and delivered steady suppressive fire on the attackers while other team members pulled the wounded man back to their ranks. Sergeant Walkabout then administered first aid to the soldier in preparation for medical evacuation. As the man was being loaded onto the evacuation helicopter, enemy elements again attacked the team.
“Maneuvering under heavy fire, Sergeant Walkabout positioned himself where the enemy were concentrating their assault and placed continuous rifle fire on the adversary. A command-detonated mine ripped through the friendly team, instantly killing three men and wounding all the others. Although stunned and wounded by the blast, Sergeant Walkabout rushed from man to man administering first aid, bandaging one soldier’s severe chest wound and reviving another soldier by heart massage. He then coordinated gunship and tactical air strikes on the enemy’s positions. When evacuation helicopters arrived again, he worked single-handedly under fire to board his disabled comrades. Only when the casualties had been evacuated and friendly reinforcements had arrived, did he allow himself to be extracted.”
Walkabout eventually retired at the rank of second lieutenant. In a 1986 Associated Press interview, he said grim memories of 23 months in Vietnam continue to haunt his soul and have left him with disabling injuries. As all combat veterans understand, Walkabout’s description of war is spot on. He claimed, “War is not hell. It’s worse.”
During his lengthy deployment to Vietnam, Billy Bob Walkabout earned the Distinguished Service Cross, five Silver Stars, five Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. He was reportedly wounded six times, although there still exists controversy over the number of awards and wounds received by this brave Native American.
PTSD took a toll on Walkabout as did Agent Orange. He struggled with failed marriages and repeated thoughts of suicide, and spent six months straight in self-isolation. During psychological episodes he would refuse to sleep near his wife, afraid he would strangle her in his sleep or shove her under their bed to protect her from incoming or imagined bombs exploding. Agent Orange did what the enemy could not do: rob him of life. Complications from exposure to the chemical caused many health issues, including the aggravation of dialysis three times a week and the tiresome task of awaiting a kidney transplant. As his immune system weakened, Walkabout developed pneumonia and reported for his Final Inspection on March 11, 2007. He was 57 years old.
He said of his struggles in 1986, “I’m at peace with myself. I’ve got my dignity and I’ve got my pride. I never lost the war in Vietnam, I never lost one day of it. Even when I was wounded, I didn’t lose. When I fought, I won. I won my wars.” The most decorated Native American soldier of the Vietnam War was laid to rest with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.
During World War I, over 10,000 Native Americans enlisted to serve their country. The Onondaga and Oneida Nations (part of the Iroquois Confederacy) actually declared war on Germany. The Choctaw officers developed a special code using the Choctaw language to baffle German communications — these Native Americans were the first of the famous Code Talkers. Native American casualty rates were among the highest at 5 percent.
In World War II, over 25,000 Native Americans served their country; 480 were killed in action. The Navajo Code Talkers helped win the war in the Pacific. Joseph “Jacko” Clark, a Cherokee from Oklahoma, was a Navy admiral.
The Korean War, the Vietnam War and present day conflicts are fought by many ethnic Americans, and the Native American Indians are still in the fight, still serving the nation as loyal citizens. Wes Studi, actor and producer, who has played several roles including Magua in “The Last of the Mohicans,” born in Nofire Hollow, Okla., to Cherokee parents, served 18 months in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division.
“Sing your death song, and die like a hero going home.”
— Chief Tecumseh, Shawnee
