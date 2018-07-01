CONYERS — There are some she will never forget. The one that always comes to mind is the mother who killed her own daughter because she said she “had to get the demons out” of the little 3-year-old girl.
“It was really sad,” Bonnie Ann Taylor said. “I had to tag evidence. I had to tag her little dress and her little sandals. It was really violent. I’ll never forget that. It was such a horrific thing.”
Working for the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for 31 years, Taylor has seen three decades of cases and people she will always remember — both the good and the bad.
“Years later, I saw that same woman on a show Diane Sawyer did about women in prison,” she said about the mother who killed her child. “Even back then when it (the murder) happened, she said she wanted to be a dancer … She did a little dance for Diane Sawyer. I was like, ‘Dang.’”
During her tenure as administrative assistant in an office that grew from eight employees when she went to work there to now 35, Taylor has seen countless cases that made her disgusted, shocked and sad. She was there during the trial of the twin girls charged with killing their mother and during the Heritage High School shooting case.
There are certain cases and many people she will not soon forget.
As she retires this month from the DA’s Office, Taylor said it is a “bittersweet time.”
“I love everybody and I’ll miss them so much,” she said. “It makes me sad … I’m so excited to be retired and be there with my sister and do whatever I want to do, but I will so miss everybody.”
She and her husband, Anthony L. “Tony” Taylor are moving into the home of their dreams — a log cabin at Lake Oconee where they will live in the same neighborhood as Mrs. Taylor’s sister, Faye Anderson.
“We’ve always loved log cabins and lived in one before,” Mrs. Taylor said. “We had an offer we couldn’t refuse, so we sold it and we’ve wanted another one ever since.”
She said they looked for a year and had given up trying to find a place at the lake. Mr. Taylor is not yet retired and Taylor said she loved her job and “hated to leave it,” so she planned to keep working and they would just stay put for a while longer. And then right after they made that decision, her husband called and told her he had received an automatic message from real estate site advertising a house.
“I said, ‘I thought we made a decision to stop this,’” Mrs. Taylor said, adding that it was such a long drive there and back just to go look at houses. “But this was like a God thing. It was a log cabin. It was in our price range. It was across the street from the lake.”
They made an offer on the house and put their house up for sale. The first day it was on the market, nine people looked at their house, three made offers and one of those three bought the house. Events were moving fast. Their offer was accepted on the house at the lake and they began packing. Mr. Taylor is on the road a good bit for his job working in the print ink industry, so he said the drive to the lake will not be a problem for him.
“It’s an ordeal to move,” Taylor said. “I can’t let go of things. I’ve moved stuff out of my office to bring home. It’s boxes and boxes … I ‘ve moved everything out of my office except my magnets. I’ve always had this thing about collecting magnets. I have them all along the outside of my door around the metal part of my office door inside and out. When people would go on vacation, they would bring me a magnet back … I said, ‘Once my magnets are gone, I’m gone.’”
This week, the last magnet is gone. Taylor went about the courthouse saying her good-byes and found it hard to talk about the men and women she worked with without crying. They were all there for her party where the front of the courtroom was filled with flowers and plants and where past and present district attorneys stopped by to celebrate their friend’s retirement. She was presented with a glass clock and the entire group of friends, family and past and present coworkers enjoyed a time of food and reminiscing.
Born in Savannah, Taylor moved with her family to Conyers at the age of 7. She went to Pine Street Elementary and graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1968. She recently enjoyed seeing many of those classmates at their 50-year high school reunion. Following graduation, she went to DeKalb College and studied business and secretarial science.
When Taylor’s children were little, she worked at Honey Creek Elementary School and then took a job in Atlanta at what was then called BellSouth. A friend who worked in the Rockdale DA’s Office asked her if she was interested in a job and she said she would love to work closer to home. That friend recommended her to then-DA Robert Mumford, who offered her a job as legal secretary in 1987. Among her many functions through the years have been receptionist, grand jury secretary and appellate secretary.
Upon taking office in 1999, then DA Richard Read promoted Taylor to administrative assistant where she has been responsible for human resources, budgets, case management, supervision of five employees and many other duties. She worked for four district attorneys, including Mumford, Read, Cheryl Custer and now Alisha A. Johnson. She cherishes the warm relationships she has with her former bosses and said her present boss, Johnson is “awesome.”
“She’s going to do such a great job,” Taylor said. “She’s been so kind and sweet to me and kept saying, ‘Don’t leave me.’”
Johnson became DA after Read resigned at the end of last year. Taylor said Read left to spend time with his parents and according to a news story of his announcement, he also wanted to spend more time with his three children, “recharge his batteries” and in the short term, practice law with his wife T.K. Read in Olde Town. Read recommended Johnson for the job in a letter to Gov. Nathan Deal, who appointed her to fill the position.
“He’s such a good friend and he’s been really good to me,” Taylor said of Read. “He was a good boss for 19 years … Prosecution is his passion — trying cases and putting the bad guys in jail. He’s so good at it …
“I kept telling him he should come back here and do what he loves … He’s coming back in August as an assistant district attorney … I’ve already done all the paperwork. I guess I can tell it. What’s he going to do? Fire me?”
Taylor admits the DA’s Office is a hard place to leave.
“It’s a very interesting job, of course, because of what it is,” she said. “We see a lot of crime. The longer I was there, it was easier to deal with things. But it’s hard to understand how people can hurt kids, old people, steal from people or kill people. I won’t say you get used to it, but you can put it out of your mind…It used to be unusual to have one murder. Now we have a lot. The county has grown, but not in a good way that way.”
Taylor said she and her coworkers would go to the courtroom many times when it was time for a verdict to be announced. “I would always pray for the right decision,” she said.
For 20 years, Taylor has served on the board of Project ReNeWal, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. She hopes to be able to continue serving on the board because it has special meaning for her.
“It’s an awesome place and it’s been my pleasure to be on the board because I kind of grew up in somewhat that same situation, so I understand what a need there is for the shelter,” Taylor said. “It gives people in Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties somewhere to go when they’ve been beaten up or scared to go home or need a place to keep their kids safe.
“I grew up in not a real happy family and things happened,” she said. “(It would have been good) if we had a place to go like the shelter. We had to run up to the neighbor’s house a few times. There were four of us kids. Because of where I work, I see so much domestic violence, which makes me know there is such a need for a shelter … We help them try to get back on their feet. Lots of times it’s a cycle. It’s just sad.”
Taylor said Project ReNeWal has been her “passion.”
“I know that’s why I can understand it,” she said. “It takes me back to those feelings I had of being scared. Where are we going to stay? What are we going to eat. My mom was always afraid she couldn’t take care of us without my dad. And I loved my dad … Everybody knew my dad and they would say, ‘Oh, I just love him.’ They knew him in a different way than I did. But I made my peace with my dad. I understand. He’s gone.”
Both parents and a brother, Ray Nale, have passed away. Taylor has two sisters, including Anderson at Lake Oconee and Virginia Goss of Ellijay.
She also has three children, daughter Kristie Berry, son Ricky Harrison and stepson Dustin Taylor. She and her husband have six grandchildren ranging in age from 21 down to 4, including Summer Sellers, Sydney Sellers, Addi Harrison, Maddox Harrison, Asher Taylor and Sawyer Berry.
All the boxes are now waiting for the Taylors at the log cabin at the lake, along with their two dogs, Stella and Loki, and their cats, Miss Kitty and Lulu. She said they built a fence at their new home before they even moved in because they love their dogs so much. Taylor said she’ll enjoy getting her new house in order and spending time with her sister, but she tears up when talking about how much she will miss the friendships, weekly Mexican lunches and all the fun she has shared with her coworkers.
At her party, she said everyone was saying nice things about her and said they made her feel loved.
“I was just boo-hooing,” Taylor said. “I felt like, ‘Wow!’ I had no idea. It made me feel so good … I just can’t say enough about what they did for me.”