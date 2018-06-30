Early voting for runoffs begins Monday

COVINGTON - Early voting for the July 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Runoff Election begins Monday, July 2, and runs through Friday, July 20. While voters in Newton and Rockdale counties have just one local runoff election each, they can still play a part in the statewide runoffs for Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of State on the Republican ballot and for State School Superintendent on the Democratic ballot.
For this Election, registered voters who cast ballots in the General Primary shall vote as follows:
• If you voted Democrat, you may vote on the Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot
• If you voted Republican, you may vote on the Republican or Nonpartisan ballot
• If you voted Nonpartisan, you may vote on the Democratic, Nonpartisan or Republican ballot
• If you did not vote in the General Primary, you may vote on the Democratic, Nonpartisan or Republican ballot.
Newton County
Early voting will take place at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher Street in Covington. Voting dates and times are:
• July 2-3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• July 5-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• July 9-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• July 16-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no weekend voting.
• The only local race in Newton County will be on the Democratic ballot for County Commission, District 2. Demond Mason and Ernest L. Simmons were the top two Democratic vote getters in the primary. The winner of the runoff will win the race since there is no Republican opposition.
Rockdale County
Early voting will take place at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 1400 Parker Road, Lobby C, in Conyers. Voting dates and times are:
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 2–18 (No holidays or weekends)
• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 19-20 (extended hours)
• The only local race in Rockdale County will be on the Nonpartisan ballot for County Board of Education, Post 1. Anika Inman is facing Sandra Jackson, with the winner of the runoff winning the seat.
Statewide Runoffs
Democratic Ballot:
• State School Superintendent
Sid Chapman
Otha E. Thornton, Jr.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican incumbent Richard Woods in November.
Republican ballot:
• Governor:
L.S. “Casey” Cagle
Brian Kemp
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
• Lt. Governor:
Geoff Duncan
David Shafer
The winner of the runoff will take on Democrat Sarah Amico in November.
• Secretary of State
David Belle Isle
Brad Raffenberger
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat John Barrow in November.