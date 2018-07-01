Man selling ice cream found with drugs

CONYERS - A Covington man driving an ice cream van is suspected of selling drugs out of the vehicle.
According to a report from the Conyers Police Department, the suspect was in the van on the afternoon of June 19 when he was seen allegedly stealing a package out of a residential mailbox on Hunting Creek Lane.
Police pulled him over on the next block and searched his van. They allegedly found a back pack containing a large amount of suspected marijuana, a handgun, cash, and a digital scale. They also allegedly found the stolen package, which contained a purple wig.
Cameron Jamal Callaway, 19, of Covington, was arrested and charged with theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant in Atlanta. He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail.