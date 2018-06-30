Suspect leads deputies on chase in two counties

CONYERS - A Covington man is facing a host of traffic-related charges, including aggravate assault on a peace officer, following a vehicle and foot chase that started in Rockdale and ended in Newton County. The man allegedly refused to identify himself, and officers had to use a portable fingerprint scanner to determine his name.
According to an incident report from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol on Salem Road when he heard another deputy working off-duty asking for a unit to respond to Sudo’s Bar and Grill in reference to an intoxicated man attempting to drive away. The off-duty deputy reported he attempted to stop the man in the parking lot, but that he got into a silver vehicle, bumped into a parked car in the lot, then left, traveling at a high rate of speed on Salem Road toward Newton County.
The deputy responding saw the suspect’s vehicle pass him at an alleged high rate of speed and began a pursuit with lights and siren. The deputy reported having to reach speeds up to 101 mph in order to catch up with the suspect. He notified dispatch and was advised for safety reasons to terminate the pursuit. But the off-duty officer reported that the driver had tried to hit him in the parking lot, and the deputy continued the pursuit.
The deputy reported the driver allegedly could not maintain his lane. The driver allegedly drove through the red light at the intersection of Salem and Kirkland roads in Newton County and turned onto Kirkland Rd. to avoid colliding with another vehicle in the intersection. The driver nearly lost control and drove onto the grass beside the sidewalk.
The right side tires on the vehicle blew out when the driver drove back over the curb, and the speed of the pursuit dropped due to the damage. The vehicle was driven onto the front lawn of a residence on Kirkland Rd. and the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods. The deputy reported he was wearing a yellow shirt with dark blue jeans.
The deputy and responding officers from both Rockdale and Newton began a sweep of the area for the suspect. The deputy was in a cul-de-sac at the Salem Terrace apartments when he saw the suspect stumbling in his direction. The deputy drew his service weapon and ordered the man to stop, but reported the man began running again. The deputy holstered his weapon and continued the pursuit on foot, along with two other officers.
One of the officers drew his Taser and fired at the suspect, hitting him in the lower back and leg and the man fell to the ground. He allegedly continued to disregard verbal commands, but was finally subdued and handcuffed. The deputy reported allegedly smelling a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana on the suspect’s breath.
Officers attempted to determine the identity of the man, but he allegedly would not give an accurate name or date of birth. They finally used a portable fingerprint scanner to identify the suspect Bernard Broughton, 43, of Covington. His fingerprints were on record for having a revoked driver’s license.
Another deputy initiated a search of Broughton’s vehicle and allegedly found inside a plastic bag a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.
Broughton was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital for evaluation, and then to the Rockdale County Jail. He has been charged aggravated assault on a peace officer, DUI, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and driving on a revoked license.