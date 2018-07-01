Rubber Ducky Race raises $13,000

CONYERS - There were almost 100 rubber ducks floating in the water at Rockdale Senior Site Council’s 14th Annual Rubber Ducky Race Thursday, June 21 at Costley Mill Park. The event is put on every June to help support various programs of Rockdale County Senior Services.
Participants purchased rubber ducks, which were dropped in the water and the first to cross the finish line was declared the winner. Prizes where given out in order, with the grand prize being an entertainment package including a flatscreen television, a sound bar, DVDs, etc.
Prizes were donated by various businesses and individuals in the community.
“The Rockdale community has been very supportive and generous when it comes to contributing to this event,” said Susan Morgan, director of senior services. “Their efforts make people want to come out and purchase a duck entry and participate.”
Each event/project put on is lead by a volunteer coordinator.
“Melissa Pugh was in charge of the Ducky Race and she did an outstanding job.” said Morgan.
An estimate of $13,000 was raised in support of Meals on Wheels, Congregate Meals, Kinship Care as well a transportation voucher.
This was the first duck race that Costley Mill Park has been under the ownership of Rockdale County, although duck races have been held at that location in the past.
Also a first is the new initiative, Pet Bytes. The program is designed to match eligible seniors with a dog or cat.
“This program is for home-bound seniors to help reduce loneliness,” said Morgan.“It is to make ownership more manageable, offer food support as well as once a year grooming.”
“This is super important for the seniors and the pets because if someone is home-bound, they need some sort of social interaction that they may be missing.”.
Besides the Ducky Race, RCSS has over 200 activities every month.
“Our next big event will be hosting Georgia Recreation & Parks Association’s talent showcase, really giving seniors their chance to shine,” said Morgan. “We invite people from several counties, seniors who would like to perform in theater, music, a dance or comedy.”
Rockdale County has hosted this event five times. “And this isn’t about making money, it is solely for promoting seniors who are or want to be involved in the arts.” said Morgan. The talent show is slated for October.
Upcoming events for Rockdale County seniors can be found at https://rockdalecountyga.gov/about/company-history/county-departments/senior-services/ or by calling 770-278-7230.