DARRELL HUCKABY: Prayers for beloved Bert Adams and Scouting

I first camped at Bert Adams Scout Reservation in 1963. The property was in its third season, the camp having been moved from Vinings in 1960. It was a magnificent place for an 11-year-old boy to spend the week, although honesty compels me to admit that I did get homesick, even though I was only a few miles from my Porterdale home. I pretended to be sick every evening so my staff guide, Terry McClellan, would have to walk me over to the health lodge to visit the nurse, who was young and pretty.
When my mama came to the Wednesday night campfire — they had parent’s night back then — I cried and wanted to go home with her. I can’t believe I am admitting these things. My kids read this column, or at least my son, Jackson, does.
My mama wouldn’t let me come home, though, and by the end of the week I had earned my swimming merit badge — Charles Lassiter was a tough teacher, but a really good one — and on Saturday morning I completed the Mile Swim in Lake Campbell. I was well on my way to Eagle Scout by then and rubbed the nose of the buffalo mounted over the fireplace in Woodruff Dining Hall as hard as I could, to guarantee a return to the camp.
It really worked. I spent at least a part of my summer at Bert Adams for every summer for the next 17 years, as either a Scout, a Scoutmaster or a staffer. I loved the place and still do. My oldest child was supposed to be named Jamison, after the side of the camp I worked on for seven glorious summers. Of course, she was supposed to be a boy, too, according to the sonogram they showed us. When she turned out to be a girl we didn’t have a name picked out for that gender so Jamison Lee became Jamie Leigh, and it has suited her. She may be the only woman in American whose was named after a Boy Scout camp and a Confederate general.
Bert Adams, for decades, was my happy place. I can close my eyes and smell the aroma of rich woods dirt and fresh pine. I lived on the reservation year-round and helped “look after things” the first two years of my adult life and know every inch of the property from hours and hours and hours hiking its acres and swimming in its waters. But the best memories are of summer camp when I was waterfront director, King of the Jamison Waterfront, for six years, and program director at Emerson-Gorman, which we Jamison men called Weenie Land, for one memorable summer.
Scouts were everywhere. They learned to live together and take care of themselves and one another. They worked hard and played harder. They learned to cook and clean and live in the woods. They hiked and swam and built things and paddled and rowed and made memories that would last forever. I met Uncle Jack Bowden at Bert Adams, and his influence affects me every single day of my life. Sometimes he visits me at night and I can see that magnificent gap-toothed smile and that twinkle in his eye across the great divide between this world and the next.
Great people worked with me at Bert Adams and great Scouts and Scouters camped there. I could write a book about the great times I had there. Someday I will. We had some rough patches. Things happen when you put several hundred kids and their leaders in the great outdoors for a week at a time. We had to resuscitate kids who had swallowed a little too much water or were standing too near a tree that was hit by lightning. We had a few cuts when Scouts didn’t remember the rules from their Totin’ Chip training, and there were a few broken bones along. Once we had a Scout kidnapped by a pervert that I hope is still rotting in jail.
But in all my years at Bert Adams we did not have to deal with the tragedy that rocked the camp on Monday past. Elijah Knight, a 14-year-old from Texas, was killed when a tree blew over the young man who was hunkered down inside his tent, attempting to ride out a passing storm. I cannot imagine what his parents, his friends and his leaders are going through right now. I wish there was a way to comfort them. One minute he was having the time of his life and the next minute he was gone. It was nobody’s fault. There is no blame to be placed. But I hurt for his loved ones and the people who still had and have a camp program to run. I pray that God will somehow comfort all concerned.
I loved Bert Adams and still do.
Darrell Huckaby is an author in Rockdale County. Email him at dhuck008@gmail.com.