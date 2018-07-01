Newton’s Ally Black amongst the winners at The Oaks Open Saturday afternoon

COVINGTON — For the first time in more than five years, The Oaks Golf Course had its tournament back.
The Oaks Open, a tournament that used to be one of the talks of the town several years ago was back on Saturday, and the turnout was better than expected. 37 of the area’s finest golfers competed for a various amount of prizes, almost all of which were locals to the area.
Winners from the Championship bracket, first flight and second flight took home various gift card’s at the conclusion of the one-day event, something head golf pro Brad Patton called a smashing success.
“I was expecting between 20-40 for the first go-around of this event this year. so I was very presently surprised with 37,” Patton said. “Hopefully they tell their friends and then next year we have 67 or 77 and keep building it from there.”
Patton said it was just matter of spreading the word about the tournament in any way that he could think of.
“We did a lot of social media through our website and through Facebook,” Patton said. “Just signs around the golf shop and a lot of word of mouth. I have quite a few guys who practice out of here but play at other courses and we talked to them about it. They talked to their friends at the other courses, so they kind of spread the world around that way.”
The winner of the Championship bracket was former Alcovy High School golfer Matt Moore. The Covington native won by four strokes after firing a two-under round of 70. Moore took home a grand prize of $370, good for use at The Oaks on anything the course offers.
Also competing in the Championship bracket was Newton head basketball and golf coach Rick Rasmussen. The long-time Rams head coach finished 9th overall with a round of 79.
Of the two fight groups competing, It was another familiar face popping out on the leaderboard. Current Newton High School golfer Ally Black won the second flight with a round of 76. With her handicap factored in, Black netted a around of 60 in what she called one of her best rounds of golf ever. She also leaves the course sporting a gift card to The Oaks for $185.
“I played closer to the best that I can play,” Black said. “Everything was working. My irons, I was keeping my driver straight, I was putting pretty well. I felt like the only thing that I could have done better was my chipping. There wasn’t really anything that I regretted.”
Black said it felt even better to fire a round lower than Coach Rasmussen and has promised to mention it to him as much as possible.
“It feels amazing,” Black said. “He wont ever hear the end of that.”
Patton said the tournament is far from what it used to be, but he chops that up to the world of tournament golf taking on a different entity in recent years.
“This used to be a two-day event with different games, dinners, lunches, practice rounds and all kinds of things,” Patton said. “People’s free time kind of went away. So they just stopped having it which is why we made the decision to go with a one-day event. 9:00 a.m., come on out, play golf, have some lunch, win some prizes and go see your family.”
The entry fee for each competitor was $80, something he plans to keep the same for future years, but hopes to increase other things such as prize money and other games.
“If you have more players, you have more prizes,” Patton said. “Hopefully when we have more players, we have more prizes and more fun.”