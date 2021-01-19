QAnon members talked about acting as National Guard members to infiltrate inauguration

The FBI on Monday alerted other law enforcement agencies that QAnon adherents discussed acting as National Guard soldiers in Washington to try and infiltrate President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to The Washington Post.

The FBI, in an intelligence report obtained by the Post, said it monitored individuals downloading maps of sensitive areas around Washington and talking about how those locations could be utilized to penetrate security, the Post reported.

Recommended for you +15 15 ways doctors are now treating COVID-19 Stacker explores 15 ways doctors are now treating COVID-19, including drugs, equipment, and prevention, along with support for new research and doctors’ brainstorming groups. Click for more.

The intelligence report warned that QAnon members and “lone wolves” indicated they plan to travel to Washington for Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the Post said.

“But the intelligence briefing did not identify any specific plots to attack the inaugural events” that would be similar to the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol, which some QAnon members participated in, the Post said.

The FBI noted that it detected “suspicious traffic” on the communication systems used by some participants in the January 6 Capitol attack — but “nothing that points to any specific action,” according to the Post.

The newspaper said the FBI declined to “characterize the credibility or gravity of the threats it outlined” in its briefing report.

Asked for comment Tuesday, the FBI pointed CNN to remarks made by FBI Director Christopher Wray last week in which he said the FBI is monitoring an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter” surrounding the inauguration and noted that “one of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish what is aspirational and what is potential.”

Biden announces Rachel Levine as pick for assistant secretary at HHS, would be first transgender Senate-confirmed official

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary, and she would make history as the first out, transgender federal official to be confirmed by the United States Senate, according to a statement Tuesday.

Levine is currently the Pennsylvania health secretary and a pediatrics and psychiatry professor at Penn State College of Medicine. She served as the state’s physician general in 2015 and assistant health secretary in 2017. Levine was confirmed as the state’s health secretary in 2018 under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

Throughout her career, Levine has written about the opioid crisis, LGBTQ medicine, medicinal marijuana, eating disorders and adolescent medicine. She graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

Biden’s Covid team is nervous about what the Trump team hasn’t told them

With the hours dwindling until Joe Biden is sworn in — officially taking the helm of the US government during its worst health crisis in 100 years — a sense of nervousness has set in among those advising the incoming President on the pandemic.

The overarching, nagging concern: “They don’t know what they don’t know,” said a source close to the Biden Covid-19 team.

Biden is set to inherit a nation grieving hundreds of thousands of Americans who have perished from the virus, a health care system buckling under the strain of the pandemic, new variants of the disease popping up around the world and a public that is both stressed about the prospect of when they can get vaccinated, as well as dubious about whether to trust the vaccine when it’s their turn in line.

Multiple officials familiar with the transition said the lack of full cooperation and transparency from the outgoing Trump administration has contributed to Biden’s Covid team feeling frustrated and concerned about having a full understanding of the scope of the problems they will confront on Day One.

But the President-elect’s team feels ready for the fight.

“We’re not going to hide from the fact that is going to be a tremendous effort that is going to require the hard work of millions of Americans,” said Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat on the House coronavirus subcommittee who has participated in briefings with Biden’s transition team and was describing their posture coming into office. “It’s not going to be some magical solution.”

The President-elect understands just how much the success of his presidency will depend on his ability to get the virus under control, the source close to Biden’s Covid operation said. The President-elect is anxious and focused on the pandemic right now, which looms large over Wednesday’s inauguration.

— From wire reports