Trump begins speaking with impeachment lawyer, even as he scrambles to build defense team

Former President Donald Trump is still working to assemble a full legal team for his Senate impeachment trial, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday, even as he has begun to craft a defense strategy with Butch Bowers, the South Carolina lawyer who has agreed to represent him in the historic proceedings.

Bowers — a respected lawyer from Columbia, South Carolina, who once worked in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush — has been in conversation with Trump in recent days, according to two people familiar with the matter. Bowers was connected to Trump by Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is also helping to add new lawyers to the team.

Biden staffing up swiftly at Homeland Security to reverse Trump’s immigration policies

The Department of Homeland Security, largely hollowed out over the last four years, is moving with urgency to staff agencies with people who had front row seats to the hardline immigration limits rolled out under former President Donald Trump, in order to rescind them.

The department — the third largest in the US government — was closely tied to Trump’s immigration actions and will continue to play a critical role in the coming months and years as those policies are reversed. Over recent days, the department has started to hire staff with extensive backgrounds in immigrant rights, immigration law and refugee resettlement.

Fauci says he worried Trump’s disinfectant comment would make people do dangerous and foolish things

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday evening he was extremely worried by former President Donald Trump’s dangerous April suggestion that ingesting disinfectant could possibly be used to treat Covid-19.

“I just said, ‘Oh my goodness gracious.’ I could just see what’s going to happen,” Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “Out Front” of Trump’s suggestion.

“You’re going to have people who hear that from the President and they’re going to start doing dangerous and foolish things, which is the reason why, immediately, those of us who were not there said, ‘This is something you should not do.’ Be very explicit. The (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out, I think, the next day and put in one of their publications, ‘Do not do this.’”

At an April White House news conference, Trump had mused about whether disinfectants could be used to treat the virus in humans — asking whether there is “a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”

He later falsely claimed he was being sarcastic and that he was prompting officials to look into the effect of disinfectant on hands — not through ingestion or injection. But the comments prompted cleaning product companies and state health officials to issue warnings about the dangers of their ingestion.

A judge has approved a $17 million settlement for sexual misconduct victims of Harvey Weinstein

A US bankruptcy judge has approved a Weinstein Company liquidation plan that allocates over $17 million for Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault victims, an attorney for the Weinstein Company confirmed to CNN Monday.

“It is true that Judge (Mary) Walrath approved the settlement plan at a hearing today,” Attorney Paul Zumbro said, adding that they are “pleased with Judge Walrath’s ruling, and particularly so given there is now a mechanism that allows victims to receive compensation without having to endure the hardships and uncertainties of litigation.”

CNN has reached out to Elizabeth A. Fegan, an attorney for the class action plaintiffs, for comment.

The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC and 54 affiliate companies previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018 and were later sold to Lantern Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, for $310 million. The company also said at the time that it would release victims of, and witnesses to, Weinstein’s alleged misconduct from any nondisclosure agreements.

The company’s $35.2 million liquidation plan allocates $17,064,525.30 for the establishment of a “Sexual Misconduct Claims Fund” and a liquidation trust for the payment of sexual misconduct claims, according to court documents.

— From wire reports