Steve Harvey has his eye on daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey has given his approval of his daughter Lori’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan — for now.

Harvey recently talked about it on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” on iHeartRadio.

“I like this one,” he said of Jordan. “I still got my eye on him.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

The elder Harvey joked about Jordan being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year.

“You ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me,” Harvey said “Let’s be clear about that.”

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ trailer gives first glimpse of epic monster showdown

Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering — “Godzilla vs Kong.”

Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.

“Legends will collide,” teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see “the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.”

The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.

The latest offering from Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse franchise hits theaters on March 26, but it will also be available free to stream for a month to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. The studio has not yet issued a release date for elsewhere around the world.

Keira Knightley won’t act in sex scenes directed by men

According to Keira Knightley, she doesn’t “have an absolute ban” on shooting nude scenes, but she’s not comfortable doing so with male directors.

During an appearance on the Chanel Connects podcast, the actress said “It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze” for why she doesn’t want to shoot such scenes under the direction of a man.

Knightley talked to “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway about Knightley’s decision to add a no nudity clause to her contract since she became a mother.

“If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker,” she said.

— From wire reports