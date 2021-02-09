Biden and Democrats prepare to act fast on judges, having learned lesson from Trump
President Joe Biden had been in office less than a week when a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction blocking one of his first immigration-related actions.
The order was a victory for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who crowed “WE WON” on Twitter. In fact, Paxton, a controversial conservative Republican, had successfully gambled that his challenge would land before a judge appointed by President Donald Trump. And indeed Judge Drew B. Tipton — appointed by Trump in 2020 — delivered.
The order is a potent reminder of the power of the judiciary to cripple a president’s forward momentum on an issue. It also highlighted the fact that elections matter — giving an incoming president the chance to create a lasting legacy. Trump, for example, was able to appoint 234 judges, including three Supreme Court justices.
As things stand, since Biden’s inauguration, judges sitting on powerful courts have already announced plans to go into senior status, giving the new President the chance to replace them with younger nominees.
Since Biden’s inauguration there have been five announced vacancies on the appeals courts as well as a handful on district courts, and more are expected
Judge Robert A. Katzmann, for example, who penned an opinion that would have allowed Trump’s tax records to go to a New York prosecutor, has announced plans to take senior status on the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.
DOJ to ask Trump-appointed US attorneys to resign
The Justice Department, as soon as Tuesday, is expected to ask US attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, a turnover expected to spare two top prosecutors in Delaware and Connecticut overseeing two sensitive Trump-era investigations, a senior Justice Department official said.
In a call Monday night, acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asked Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to remain in office, where he is overseeing the tax probe of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to reinvestigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will also continue his work, but he is expected to resign as US attorney in Connecticut, the Justice official said.
The resignation request is expected to apply to 56 Senate-confirmed US attorneys appointed by Trump.
Grandfather sentenced in 2019 death of his granddaughter from a cruise ship window
The man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 2019 was sentenced Monday to three years of probation, according to a statement from the Puerto Rican government.
Salvatore “Sam” Anello will serve his sentence in Michigan, where he lives, the government said.
In a statement after the sentencing, Anello said he agreed to plead guilty so he and the girl’s family could focus on a civil case against the cruise line.
Anello was playing with his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, aboard the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 7, 2019. Anello “negligently held a minor out an 11th floor window,” the government statement said, and Chloe fell 115 feet to her death.
Anello was charged with negligent homicide months after the incident and initially pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea as part of a deal with prosecutors, said attorney Michael Winkleman, who represents Chloe’s family but does not represent Anello in his criminal case.
In a statement Monday, Anello said, “After this sentencing, I feel a mixture of anger and relief. Relief that I will serve no jail time and that I did not have to admit any facts. Relief for my family so that we can close this chapter and move on together.”
He said he always thought the row of windows where he was standing with Chloe was a “wall of glass,” with no indication that any of the windows could open.
Anello said he “committed no crime” but decided not to contest the charges so he would not have to admit any facts or suffer a significant penalty.
“It was a choice of focusing our resources and deciding the best path to tell Chloe’s story and devote our family’s energy was in the civil case.”
He added, “I miss you so much Chloe.”
A court date is set for April, he said.
