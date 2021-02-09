Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has told those close to him he wants to stay in his role under the new president, two sources tell CNN, despite his troubled tenure at the helm of the US Postal Service and his background as a supporter and donor to former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to remove DeJoy, however, amid months of complaints over mail delivery delays — including prescription drugs.
DeJoy is still actively pushing ahead, and even plans to release a new 10-year plan for the agency in the next few days, several sources familiar with his plans tell CNN, and will meet with the Postal Board of Governors on Tuesday, when it assembles publicly for the first time since Biden took office.
Getting rid of DeJoy is not a clean-cut process. The President does not have the power to remove the Postmaster General. Only the Postal Service Board of Governors — which is comprised of members nominated by the President and confirmed in the Senate — has the power to do so, and DeJoy continues to have the support of the Trump-appointed board.
But Biden has the power to nominate members of the board and to send them to the Senate — now led by Democrats — for confirmation. Some lawmakers want Biden to go beyond filling empty seats, and take drastic action by firing the entire board.
“(T)hrough the devastating arson of the Trump regime, the USPS Board of Governors sat silent,” Rep. Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey Democrat, wrote in a letter to Biden in January. “Their dereliction cannot now be forgotten.”
Complaints about the postal service began shortly after he was appointed by Trump with a mandate to cut costs and make things run more efficiently. The postal service drew attention to itself for all the wrong reasons in the months ahead of Election Day, in an election cycle with an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.
Now, Americans are still complaining about woefully slow delivery. Lawmakers have urged the Postmaster General to address constituent claims of delays in mail-order medicine and credit card bills. And public outcry on social media over Christmas cards arriving months after the season, package notices warning of “unforeseen delays” and missing tracking numbers that offer no sense of a delivery date have continued to plague the USPS in recent months.
In his letter to Biden, Pascrell noted that the President has the power to fire board members “only for cause,” though that is not clearly defined. So far, the new administration has not responded to Pascrell’s letter.
With only six of nine seats filled, the current board of governors consists of two Democrats and four Republicans. Before leaving office in December, Trump attempted to solidify his control over the board by nominating a fifth Republican member, but the nomination did not go through the Senate before Biden took office.
