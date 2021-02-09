Celebrities show support for Britney Spears in wake of new documentary
Celebrities began vocalizing their support for Britney Spears following a new documentary that aired on Friday.
The documentary is produced by The New York Times and is called ”Framing Britney Spears.” It follows Spears’ rise to fame and does a deep dive into her court-ordered conservatorship. Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as the conservatorship of her finances for more than a decade. Spears says through her attorney, that she no longer wants her father in charge of her finances.
Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler are just some of the big names that showed support for Spears following the film’s debut.
Parker and Midler simply tweeted, “#FreeBritney” a hashtag that has gone viral in the past few years, spearheaded by a group of the popstar’s fans who believe she should be let out of her conservatorship.
During Cyrus’ pre-Super Bowl performance on Sunday she said, “We love Britney,” while on stage.
The next court hearing in Spears’ battle for her conservatorship is on Feb. 11.
Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double says he’s struggling to keep up with star’s weight gain
Chris Hemsworth‘s stunt double is tired of eating seven meals a day to try to keep up with the Hollywood actor’s ever-increasing size.
Bobby Holland Hanton, who is currently shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia with Hemsworth, admitted he is feeling the pressure as the action man bulks up to be, in Hanton’s words, “the biggest Thor he’s ever been.”
“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I’m like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well. I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!”’ the 33-year-old said.
Bob Saget is still friends with his former TV daughters
Bob Saget has nothing but love for his “Full House” family.
Saget played the father of the twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they were young children in “Full House,” and says they’ve stayed close, along with his other costars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.
“They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids,” Saget said on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they’re about. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve gone through hard stuff.”
