Cuomo admits error but defends delaying data on COVID-
19 deaths at long-term care facilities
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday offered a rare note of regret as he defended his administration’s decision to delay releasing data on COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities.
In a news conference Monday, Cuomo said that the Department of Health had “paused” state lawmakers’ request for the COVID-19 death data because his administration chose to focus on a related inquiry from the Department of Justice. Both chambers of the state Legislature were told about this at the time, he said.
In addition, he said the health department had largely put data requests on the back burner so it could deal with the immediate pandemic crisis, which he acknowledged created a “void” of facts that allowed misinformation to creep in.
“The void allowed misinformation and conspiracy, and now people are left with the thought of, ‘Did my loved one have to die?’ And that is a brutal, brutal question to pose to a person,” he said. “And I want everyone to know everything was done. Everything was done by the best minds in the best interest.”
By the end of Monday’s news conference — which lasted roughly one hour and 40 minutes — Cuomo took responsibility for not providing the data when lawmakers requested it.
New York Times: House Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism
Eleven members of Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger‘s family sent him a vitriolic letter accusing him of being a member of the “devil’s army” in light of his criticism of then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported Monday.
“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote to the Illinois Republican, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the paper, rebuking his “horrible, rude accusations of President Trump.”
“It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you,” they continued in the letter, which was dated January 8, after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”
Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who later joined all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month for “incitement of insurrection” in light of his role in encouraging the riot at the US Capitol.
The Illinois Republican told CNN’s David Axelrod during an episode of “The Axe Files” podcast released last month that he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.
“I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” Kinzinger said of his vote at the time. “But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.”
The letter comes as many Republicans who have opposed the former President, including by voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment or conviction, grapple with the fallout from their own party. The blowback these lawmakers have faced has underscored the hold Trump continues to have over the Republican base.
Los Angeles County elementary schools are cleared to reopen as Covid
-19 cases fall
Elementary schools in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning starting Tuesday, after county health officials announced they expect to reach the state’s COVID-19 case threshold for reopening those campuses.
“The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as we reach an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release on Monday. “We are informing Los Angeles County schools tonight via an emailed letter that we expect to announce we have reached this threshold effective Tuesday, February 16.”
County health officials say that while COVID-19 numbers are declining, “the virus is still very much present and circulating widely” across the county and they urged residents to remain cautious.
The announcement means dozens of elementary schools will be allowed to reopen as early as this week, officials added.
— From wire reports
