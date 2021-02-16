Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving COVID-19 vaccinations
In New Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center vaccination clinic two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day making a difference.
“She was pretty excited to say we found a Valentine’s Day date,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Chief Clinical Officer of Yale-New Haven Hospital. “This is an opportunity for us to do what we are passionate about and take care of people.”
Dr. Balcezak and Dr. Soni Clubb first met in medical school 33 years ago. They have spent the years since working alongside each other at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The last year battling the pandemic on the frontlines has only strengthened their love and devotion to their craft.
“We’re just so grateful. It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” said Dr. Clubb. “Every single person we vaccinate, particularly this older population, you feel like you’re protecting their life.”
Hundreds honor man credited as modern Mardi Gras founder
Since 1967, people across Mobile have paid tribute to Joe Cain, the man credited as the founder of modern day Mardi Gras.
“Happy Joe Cain Day we love it down here.”
Decades later and in the midst of a pandemic, that tradition is still very much alive.
“We miss Mardi Gras this year so we just wanted to have fun and enjoy what we could.”
In 2021 the celebration centered around Mobile’s Mardi Gras icon was not nearly a fraction of the tens of thousands of people drawn to downtown Mobile each year on Joe Cain Day, but the people have not forgotten how to party.
Between midtown and downtown, up to 1,500 people came out to celebrate.
Farmer using TikTok to promote food literacy
Who knew that dipping broccoli into a packet of ranch dressing that fits in your pocket would be so popular?
A Laveen farmer is garnering millions of views on TikTok. Eric Amadio, the owner of Amadio Ranch, is using his newfound fame to show the world what it takes to get food to your plate.
In the video that started it all, Amadio and his “pocket ranch” struck a chord with millions. “I actually put it up on TikTok and it didn’t do a whole lot for a week or ten days,” he said. “And then one day it just exploded.”
While he’s embraced social media to boost business for Amadio Ranch, he was initially reluctant about TikTok. “I mean I have marriage proposals, I have probably at least 10,000 people who have told me that they love me,” Amadio said.
He never thought it would have this effect. “The ones that I absolutely love are the people who are saying you know, I have been having a really tough time, and I’m in a bad spot in life, and there’s something about your video that really kind of made me feel better today,” he added.
