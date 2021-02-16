NATO chief: Alliance won’t remove troops from Afghanistan ‘before the time is right’
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opened the door Monday to the alliance keeping forces in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline when the U.S. had promised to remove its remaining 2,500 troops.
“While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in advance of an alliance defense ministers meeting later this week.
Ministers are expected to discuss the fate of U.S. and NATO troops at the meeting but reaching a quick decision on Afghanistan may be difficult given that Biden administration is reviewing how it will move ahead.
NATO, Stoltenberg said, needs to “find the right balance between making sure that we not stay longer than necessary but at the same time that we don’t leave too early.”
First Black woman to lead WTO says she will prioritize fair trade, access to vaccines
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was confirmed as director-general of the World Trade Organization on Monday, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade body.
Okonjo-Iweala was appointed by the WTO after the last remaining rival candidate, South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew from the race. She will take up her post on March 1, initially for a term that runs until August 2025.
An economist and former finance minister of Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala enjoyed broad support from WTO members including the European Union, China, Japan and Australia. The Trump administration had favored Yoo.
“It feels exciting and it feels daunting at the same time. I look forward to the challenge ... deep reforms are needed to rebrand and reposition the organization,” she said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
French workers can now eat lunch at desks without breaking law
Many French workers can now eat at their desks without breaking the law.
To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the country has suspended a longstanding prohibition on desk lunches, according to a government decree published Sunday.
The lunch break, or “la pause déjeuner,” has long been considered sacrosanct in France. Until now, French labor code forbid employers from allowing workers “to have their meals in the workplace,” reflecting the importance of food and meals in national culture.
Before the pandemic, French workers typically enjoyed a two or three course meal with colleagues at a nearby bistro. French media outlets have tried to project what the future will look like by running images of unhappy workers eating sandwiches at their desks.
