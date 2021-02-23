Shalanda Young emerging as a top contender to lead OMB with Neera Tanden’s nomination on the rocks
Shalanda Young, who last month was nominated as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, has emerged as a leading contender for the top position at the office, an official familiar with the matter told CNN, as Neera Tanden’s confirmation grows even more unlikely.
Young, who was the first Black woman to serve as the staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, has strong relationships on Capitol Hill — “with Republicans and Democrats alike,” the official said. She played a key role in recent budget negotiations, working with GOP Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and other Republicans.
Young also doesn’t have a Twitter account or a paper trail of incendiary comments, two officials say, which are at the root of Tanden’s troubles.
While the White House is officially still standing by Tanden as its choice for OMB director, the prospects for confirmation diminished throughout the day Monday after four key Republicans announced they will vote against her nomination, citing her past social media behavior. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia had said late last week he would not support Tanden, making her confirmation dependent on attracting at least one Republican vote.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who is a close friend of Tanden’s, is making calls to senators, looking for a Republican to step up and support her, but those efforts have not been successful.
Ahmaud Arbery’s death sparked some policy change, but one year later his family still awaits justice
Wanda Cooper-Jones never imagined having to live life without her son Ahmaud Arbery.
But in the year since he was killed, that is her reality. She now spends her days thinking about him, visiting his gravestone, reflecting on her “baby boy,” and recounting the moment she received the call that the 25-year-old was dead.
Cooper-Jones said it gets frustrating waiting for justice. The men charged in Arbery’s murder still have no trial date. However, she remains confident they will be convicted.
“It gives me a little push that I have to remain strong and keep my mind in good sanity,” Cooper-Jones said. “I want to be around when justice is served.”
Today marks one year since Arbery died after being chased and shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael as he jogged through a coastal Georgia neighborhood.
The McMichaels are facing murder charges and remain in jail without bond. William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cell phone video of Arbery’s death, was also charged and is being held without bond.
Arbery’s death, which didn’t gain national attention until two months after it happened, sparked outrage across the nation. It became yet another example of the many perils visited on Black people engaged in ordinary activities, particularly after the disturbing video of the shooting emerged.
Adam Kinzinger is glad family letter was released so Americans could see the divides over Trump
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has made a name for himself within the party by speaking out against former President Donald Trump, said the country can learn from the rift his outspoken views have caused within his family.
As the result of being one of 10 Republican members to vote to impeach Trump last month, 11 members of Kinzinger’s family sent a letter to him accusing him of being a part of the “devil’s army.” The New York Times first reported on the letter last week.
“I’m glad the letter came out,” Kinzinger said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” “because I think that people need to see — if you haven’t experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it.”
Kinzinger said that while he has no ill will against his family, he does not feel the need to reach out and make amends at this time.
“So look, I have nothing against them. I mean, maybe someday I’ll have to look back ... but I don’t feel it right now. I just have no desire really to reach out and repair it, that’s up to them,” he said.
The Illinois Republican characterized the vast majority of his family as “good family members” even if a chasm of disagreement over the former President is currently separating them.
