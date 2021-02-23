People
Daft Punk, the influential French dance music duo, are splitting up after 28 years
Daft Punk are splitting up after nearly three decades, the French dance duo’s longtime publicist confirmed to CNN on Monday.
Kathryn Frazier told CNN that reports the pair were retiring were true but gave no reason for the split.
The Grammy Award-winning act are known for using computerized vocals and wearing robot headgear in public and in all of their music videos. They started the week by sharing a typically enigmatic video, titled “Epilogue.”
In the eight-minute film, the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — are seen walking in a desert in their signature space-age helmets and leather jackets.
One of the pair removes his jacket, revealing a detonator on his back. The other presses a button on the detonator. His companion walks away, and eventually explodes.
Formed in Paris in 1993, Daft Punk are credited for bringing the French underground house scene to the charts. They are considered one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, with hits including “Da Funk,” “One More Time” and “Around the World.”
Brooke Shields says she broke her leg, learning how to walk againBrooke Shields is staying positive after breaking her leg.
The former supermodel shared a video on Instagram of herself walking through the hospital on crutches. Shields did not say how she got hurt.
“Broke my femur,” she wrote in the caption. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”
Glenn Close wrote, “Brooke! So sorry! Courage ... it’s in your blood. Sending love.”
Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana
Singer Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana.
The iconic, award-winning performer spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview explaining his decision, citing the political turmoil in the United States.
“I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”
Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”
“I am,” replied the singer, known for such hits as “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”
This isn’t the first time he has said he was considering moving to Ghana. In 1994, he said he felt there was “more of a sense of community” than in the U.S.
