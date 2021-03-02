Lady Gaga’s dog walker describes harrowing attack as ‘very close call with death’
Ryan Fischer, the dog walker and friend of Lady Gaga who was shot in an altercation last week that ended with two of the singer’s three French bulldogs being stolen, is speaking out publicly for the first time since the attack.
In a pair of Instagram posts Monday, Fischer said he is “still in recovery from a very close call with death,” and is “humbled and grateful” for the outpouring of support since the shooting. He thanked the first responders, including neighbors who summoned help, the Los Angeles Police Department and Lady Gaga for her support.
“Your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you,” Fisher wrote.
LAPD detectives are still searching for two men responsible for the attack.
Taylor Swift didn’t appreciate that ‘Ginny & Georgia’ joke
Taylor Swift is over the jokes. The singer tweeted Monday to express her displeasure with a joke included in the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.”
“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted along with a close caption of the joke “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” she wrote. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”
Prince Harry compares ‘unbelievably tough’ royal split to Diana’s experience in interview
Prince Harry has likened his “unbelievably tough” split from the royal family to the experience of his mother, Princess Diana, in the first clips from Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down interview with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Harry said he “can’t imagine what it must have been like” for Diana to go through a similar experience, in one of two videos released from the program.
The discussion is the first interview the couple have given together since they quit as working members of the royal family last year.
“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry said in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.”
“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said, sitting next to Meghan in an outdoor set.
