Aung San Suu Kyi hit with more charges as protesters return to Myanmar streets
Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with more charges Monday, as protesters returned to the streets in a show of defiance following the deadliest day since the military seized power in a coup in early February.
Suu Kyi appeared in a court hearing via video conference where she was charged with two more counts. One under Myanmar’s colonial-era penal code prohibiting publishing information that may “cause fear or alarm,” and another under a telecommunications law stipulating licenses for equipment, her lawyer said according to Reuters.
Suu Kyi, who has not been seen by the public or her lawyers since she was detained, appeared to be in good health, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. He added that she had requested to see her legal team during the hearing.
A total of four charges have been leveled at Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy Party (NLD) won a landslide in November 2020 elections, which the military used as a pretext for seizing power. She has also been charged in relation to a national disaster law and an earlier count under the country’s import and export act.
Min Min Soe told Reuters that Suu Kyi’s next hearing would be March 15.
Hong Kong protesters come out as 47 pro-democracy figures appear in court
Hundreds of protesters risked arrest to demonstrate outside a Hong Kong court, where 47 pro-democracy activists appeared Monday charged with subversion under the national security law, as authorities step up their crackdown against opposition voices.
The protest was the largest seen in the city for months, with those gathered chanting the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our time!” and carrying placards demanding the release of those rounded up under the sweeping legislation.
Prosecutors had argued in court that the defendants were involved in a “massive and well-organized scheme to subvert the Hong Kong government” by organizing and participating in an unofficial primary election last July. Such contests are a normal function in democracies around the world, during which political parties select the strongest candidates for an election.
The legislative elections were supposed to be held in September but were eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alan Leong, a lawyer and politician representing four of the defendants, said the charges filed on Sunday would be remembered as a “challenge on Hong Kong’s fair electoral system” and criticized prosecutors for bringing charges without sufficient evidence.
