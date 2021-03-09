Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel remake ‘I’m Every Woman’
It’s the remake of all remakes.
Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel, two of music’s most powerful voices, have teamed up for a new version of Khan’s iconic 1978 single, “I’m Every Woman,” to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The music video, in partnership with CARE, features leaders and activists Dolores Huerta, Sheryl Sandberg, Laverne Cox and more. CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty.
“International Women’s Day means a lot of things to me. It’s about raising awareness and celebrating women’s achievements — socially, culturally, politically, artistically,” Menzel told CNN in a statement. Khan echoed Menzel’s sentiments with her own statement to CNN, saying “Women, we don’t get enough accolades or enough of this kind of attention. Women should be revered in the highest of ways. Women are the crazy glue holding the stuff together, in the family unit, on this planet, everywhere.”
Kathryn Hahn wants more Agatha Harkness in her future
Kathryn Hahn says she’s thrilled she got to play “WandaVision” villain Agatha Harkness, but says she never saw the role coming.
“I never would’ve thunk in a million years that this part was in my cards. And there’s so much more to mine there,” Hahn told The New York Times of the character, who even ends up getting her own theme song.
When asked if fans will see more of Agatha in the Marvel universe, Hahn admits that she has “no idea,” adding the studio and producers behind the superhero projects “keep it really tight” when it comes to future plans.
She’s up for more though, saying she loves the stuntwork and the idea of a big set. “I want to. Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it,” she said.
Malala Yousafzai lands Apple TV+ deal
Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai is teaming up with Apple TV+ to bring empowering content to the streaming platform.
Yousafzai spoke to CNN about the partnership between the streaming service and her production company, Extracurricular, in a recent interview, saying that her multi-year deal will include everything from creating documentaries, comedies to children’s programming.
“This is something I’m really excited about,” Yousafzai said. “There’s my own story, I have been telling that and I have met so many girls and I have been able to build a platform that they can tell a story. But now it’s time to go even more and to do even more and to have the platform of storytelling and bring new perspectives.”
Yousafzai, who was born in Pakistan, was attacked by the Taliban after becoming a vocal critic of the group’s attempts to stop girls from attending school.
