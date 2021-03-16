Beyoncé reigns after breaking and setting Grammy records
All hail Queen Bey!
Beyoncé went into the Grammys Sunday with nine nominations, the most of any artist for the night. By the time it ended, she had broken the record for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 — surpassing bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27. She also tied the record of music impresario Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys.
The winning streak started before the televised ceremony when Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, “Brown Skin Girl.”
Beyoncé and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion also made history as the first pair of women to ever win best rap performance with the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The pair then went on to win for best rap song for the same tune.
But it was Beyoncé’s win for best R & B performance for “Black Parade” that put her over the top.
Taylor Swift’s melancholy ‘Folklore’ wins album of the year
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” captured the mood of many in 2020, and on Sunday the collection of melancholy and romantic songs won the Grammy for album of the year.
“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift said in a recent Disney+ documentary about the making of the album. “This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind, but instead, this album was like a real flotation device.”
In the film, Swift said to her co-collaborators on the album, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, “it turned out everyone needed a good cry as well as us.”
Swift is the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times.
Gospel’s Kirk Franklin apologizes for his recent expletive-laden tirade
Grammy-winning gospel performer Kirk Franklin is apologizing after his adult son posted audio on social media of the famed songwriter and choir director hurling profanity during an argument.
Franklin, who is also well known for hosting BET’s reality singing competition “Sunday Best,” posted a video apology over the weekend on his verified Twitter account.
“Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin, in May he’ll be 33,” the 51-year-old musician said. “For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family.”
The younger Franklin posted video of audio of a phone call with his father on Instagram, writing “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this.” The elder Franklin can be heard using expletives and insulting his son before appearing to hang up.
— From wire reports
