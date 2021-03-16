At least 38 killed in Myanmar’s deadliest day since coup
Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people Sunday in one of the deadliest days since the military seized power in a coup, and declared martial law in six areas after Chinese-funded factories were set on fire.
The heaviest casualties were in an industrial suburb of the largest city Yangon, where military and police opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing at least 22, according to the advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which said Hlaingthaya district “became like a battlefield.”
In one unverified image, a protester can be seen huddling under a makeshift shield as he holds onto the shirt of a fallen fellow demonstrator.
At least 16 people were killed in other regions around the country on Sunday, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state media said a police officer had died of a chest wound after a confrontation with protesters, Reuters reported. This is the second policeman reported dead in the protests.
The weekend’s fatalities bring the death toll since the coup to at least 126 people, according to the AAPP.
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said several Chinese-funded factories were smashed and set ablaze in Yangon’s industrial zone during protests Sunday. Chinese citizens were also injured, according to the embassy. It is unclear who the perpetrators were, and no group has claimed responsibility for the fires.
Brazil’s COVID-19 resurgence pushing hospitals to overflowing
Brazil is pulling ahead in the race that no one wants to win.
Over the past month, the South American nation has blown past a series of grisly milestones, repeatedly setting new records for most COVID-19 deaths per day. In the past week, it set another record: 12,818 new deaths and more than 464,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University figures — signs of a viral spread outpacing even that of the United States, the only country in the world harder hit by the pandemic in absolute numbers.
The ferocious new wave of the coronavirus that claimed Firmino’s life is inundating intensive care beds in São Paulo and across the country. In the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, ICUs are so overloaded that the largest public hospital treating COVID-19 cases in state capital Porto Alegre said Sunday it was forced to close its doors to new patients.
Faced with criticism of its pandemic management, including from former President Lula da Silva, Brazil’s federal government has pointed to a new and possibly more contagious local coronavirus variant, which is currently spreading through the country and even abroad.
But experts also blame the spread on Brazilians’ failure to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who derides precautionary measures as dangerous for the economy and social stability.
— From wire reports
