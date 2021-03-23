Pressure builds on Biden to act on guns in wake of Colorado mass shooting
President Joe Biden made no mention of gun control in the aftermath of last week’s shootings in Atlanta — including during remarks after visiting the city — but he will face more pressure now to voice an opinion on the matter after another mass killing in Colorado.
Biden was briefed again Tuesday morning on the deadly shooting, two White House officials said, and plans to comment on the shooting at some point later. He was planning to travel to Ohio to promote the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called the shooting “absolutely tragic,” but ignored a question about the future of gun control during a swearing-in ceremony for William Burns as CIA director.
The President’s team has met with gun control advocates over the past two months to discuss potential executive actions and to generate ideas on potential paths forward, according to people familiar with the meetings. Those meetings have been led by Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council and Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.
Richmond, speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, said: “The regular sentiment of hearts and prayers are not enough.”
“We need action on this in the country,” he said, pointing to recently passed legislation in the House. “This President has a track record of fighting against the NRA and beating them, and we need to make sure that we have sensible gun regulations in this country to ensure safety. And so we need action, not just words and prayers.”
Progressive group launches $3.2 million advertising to push federal voting law
A liberal group is launching a $3.2 million advertising campaign this week to build public support for a federal campaign finance and voting bill that advocates argue would help counter efforts in Republican-controlled states to restrict access to the ballot.
The ad from End Citizens United — shared first with CNN — ticks through changes to voting, ethics and campaign finance rules that could come about if Congress passed the “For the People Act.”
“It’s time for the people to win,” the narrator concludes.
The national TV ad buy started Tuesday and will run through April 30. It’s part of $30 million advertising and mobilization campaign by the group and allied organizations, Let America Vote and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to encourage US senators to back the bill.
Postmaster General to announce 10-year plan including longer mail delivery times, cuts to hours
Longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours across the country are among some of the changes embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to announce Tuesday as part of a 10-year plan for the agency, according to a source who was briefed on these elements of the plan.
The massive plan also seeks to make the Postal Service more competitive and more modern — including a new energy-friendly fleet of delivery vehicles and ideas for new services the agency can offer to both customers and small businesses, the source said.
USPS said in a release that the plan “will include financial projections for the coming decade, strategies for service performance improvement and investments in the future of the organization.”
Postal Service employees and unions have been bracing for the release of this plan after changes DeJoy made to the agency over the summer slowed mail delivery, angering Democratic lawmakers who linked DeJoy, a major donor to former President Donald Trump, to the then-President’s anti-mail-in voting rhetoric. The party accused him of attempting to sabotage the Postal Service just as now-President Joe Biden was relying on mailed ballots to deliver him the White House.
In congressional hearings, DeJoy has sparred with Democratic lawmakers over the slow delivery rates, the 2020 election and his forthcoming 10-year plan. Some lawmakers have called for his ousting, and last month, Biden nominated three people to the agency’s Board of Governors, a move some lawmakers hope could eventually lead to DeJoy’s ouster.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.