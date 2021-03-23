Giada De Laurentiis says former addiction to sugar inspired her latest book
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis says she didn’t always have a healthy relationship with food.
After binging on sugar for years, resulting in numerous health issues, De Laurentis tells CNN that getting her health back on track was the inspiration for her latest book, “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.”
“Sugar was a crutch to get my energy up,” she said. “Sometimes it would be as basic as taking a sugar cube, dipping it in espresso and eating that directly. I ate jam directly from a container...Over time all of that and those cravings, once you’re introduced to sugar it’s very difficult to break. It’s like a drug.”
The celebrity chef says the book, which is on sale now, took three years to write.
Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter’s birthday with heartfelt post on Instagram
Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter’s second birthday with doughnuts and a tender Instagram post.
The singer and designer, and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, rang in Birdie Mae’s birthday with their two other children and pup last week, sharing photos of a lush and joyful birthday party.
“Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that (we all) reveled in,” Simpson wrote.
Birdie Mae Johnson was born on March 19, 2019 — the third addition to the Simpson family, after son, Ace, and daughter, Maxwell.
Sharon Stone says she was misled about explicit scene in ‘Basic Instinct’
Sharon Stone says she wasn’t warned that her genitals would be exposed in the infamous interrogation scene in “Basic Instinct.”
In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, published in Vanity Fair, the Golden Globe-winning actress talked about filming the 1992 erotic drama, saying that although the movie made her a star, the “terrifying” experience of playing the role gave her “hideous nightmares.”
Stone recalled watching the interrogation scene for the first time.
“After we shot Basic Instinct, I got called in to see it. Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project,” she wrote.
According to Stone, she “went to the projection booth, slapped (director) Paul (Verhoeven) across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer.”
