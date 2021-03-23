As supplies run low, a Brazilian town says it could be forced to take patients off ventilators
As supplies run low in Brazilian hospitals, one coastal town says it may be forced to take Covid-19 patients off their ventilators due to shortages in the medicines used for intubation.
Coronavirus cases are surging in Brazil, and the country’s health systems are increasingly overwhelmed. In nearly every state across Brazil, occupancy rates in intensive care units (ICUs) are at or above 80%. Some of them are at or above 90%, and a few have have exceeded 100% occupancy, forcing them to turn some patients away.
State governors, city mayors and local medical personnel now say they are running out of supplies to treat even the Covid-19 patients who have been allocated precious ICU beds. Stocks of medicines that facilitate intubation could vanish in the next two weeks, according to a report from the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries. And Brazil’s National Association of Private Hospitals has predicted that private hospitals will run out of medicines necessary for intubating Covid-19 patients by Monday.
Royals say they may consider appointing diversity chief
Buckingham Palace says it may consider appointing someone to spearhead its efforts around diversity.
The news comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, told Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family — not the Queen or Prince Philip — raised the issue of how dark their unborn child’s would be.
“Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households,” a royal source said Sunday. “We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like in terms of representation and more needs to be done, we can always improve.”
“The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family,” the source added.
Olympic surfing hopeful Diaz killed by lightning while training
A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country’s surfing federation (FESASURF) has confirmed.
Katherine Diaz was in the water at El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador on Friday when she was struck by lightning, FESASURF told CNN.
“Katherine was a girl very passionate about sports, she was very motivated and happy for the event that was approaching,” it said in a statement. “’The Paddle Out’ — a ceremony in her honor — will be held next Tuesday.”
— From wire reports
