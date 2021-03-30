Woody Allen again denies sexual abuse allegation in rare interview
Woody Allen sat down for a rare interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to discuss an allegation by his daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old.
The famed director said he believes his now-estranged 35-year-old daughter believes the allegation.
“She was a good kid and I believe she thinks it,” Allen said. “I do not believe that she’s making it up. I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that.”
Allen, 85, has consistently denied the allegation and has never been charged. In 1992 a pediatrician treating Dylan Farrow contacted authorities regarding the claim Allen had molested her. Shortly after, Allen filed for custody of his three children, including Dylan, with Mia Farrow and media outlets began chronicling the case, including the allegation.
Investigators concluded at the time that the younger Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered the custody proceedings.
Allen told “CBS Sunday Morning” of the allegation “There was no logic to it on the face of it.”
Former ‘Bachelor’ star Ben Higgins discusses Chris Harrison controversy
Ben Higgins, who starred on season 20 of “The Bachelor,” is weighing in on the controversy surrounding longtime host Chris Harrison.
Higgins told CNN in a recent interview that he’s been friends with Harrison for years and found himself in a tough spot following Harrison’s controversial comments regarding race during an interview on Extra with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay.
“What Chris said was not helpful but yet he’s a friend and I want to see him grow and I want to see him be loved because I think that’s what friends should do for each other,” Higgins said.
Barack Obama’s step-grandmother and family matriarch ‘Mama Sarah’ dies
Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s step-grandmother, Sarah Obama passed away Monday while receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment at a hospital in Kisumu, Western Kenya, authorities said in a statement. She was 99.
“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement.
‘Mama Sarah’ as she was popularly known, was the third wife of the former U.S. leader’s paternal grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama and helped raise the former president’s father, Barack Sr.
