Blinken calls on UN Security Council to increase humanitarian access to Syria
Secretary of State Tony Blinken addressed the United Nations Security Council Monday in an at-times passionate plea to increase desperately needed humanitarian access to Syria.
In remarks delivered virtually in his capacity as top U.S. diplomat, Blinken called for the Security Council to reauthorize and reopen the two closed border crossings and reauthorize the one border crossing that remains open to allow aid to reach the people of Syria — and invoked his own young children in thinking about the crisis.
“The Security Council takes up so many challenges that are complicated. This is not one of them,” Blinken said. “The lives of people in Syria depend on getting urgent help. We have to do everything in our power to create ways for that aid to get to them, to open pathways, not to close them.”
In July 2020, China and Russia vetoed several measures to reauthorize the Bab al-Salam and Al Yarubiyah crossings. The Security Council ultimately passed a resolution extending authorization for humanitarian aid through one Turkish crossing. Moscow has provided backing to the Assad regime.
“There was no good reason at the time for the council’s failure to reauthorize these two humanitarian crossings, and there is no good reason the crossings remain closed today,” said Blinken, who also chaired Monday’s meeting. The U.S. holds the Security Council presidency for the month of March.
The top U.S. diplomat said that “members of this council have a job to do: reauthorize all three border crossings for humanitarian assistance.”
Anguish in Myanmar after weekend of bloodshed
Myanmar’s military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing threw a lavish dinner party Saturday while his troops reportedly shot dead more than 100 people in the streets and forced thousands of people to flee into neighboring Thailand, during a weekend of indiscriminate terror and bloodshed that was widely condemned internationally.
Images posted on social media showed the coup leader dressed in a bow tie and a white, medal-laiden jacket walking a red carpet, greeting attendees and sitting down to a meal to mark Armed Forces Day.
The annual holiday commemorates the beginning of the army’s resistance against Japanese occupation in World War II and the junta staged a show of force with a military parade. Saturday was also the full moon day of Tabaung, the end of Myanmar’s lunar calendar and an important time in Buddhism that should have been celebrated with festivals and visits to pagodas.
Instead, soldiers and police embarked on a rampage, killing at least 114 people — including children — in 44 towns and cities across the country on Saturday, according to a tally by the independent Myanmar Now news outlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.