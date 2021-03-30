Biden unveils first slate of judicial nominees featuring diverse and history-making selections
President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a diverse slate of 11 judicial nominees, including three African American women for Circuit Court vacancies and a candidate who, if confirmed, would be the first Muslim American federal judge in US history.
The list, first reported by The Washington Post, is Biden’s first wave of judicial nominations, and also includes candidates who, if confirmed, would serve as the first AAPI woman to serve on the US District Court for the District of DC and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland, the White House said Tuesday.
One nominee Biden announced Tuesday is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is picked to fill the seat of Merrick Garland on a powerful DC-based appellate court that is also a breeding ground for potential Supreme Court nominees.
“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a statement. “Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”
The Biden administration pledged early on to prioritize judicial nominations and to cast a wide net seeking professional and demographic diversity, including those who had served as public defenders, civil rights lawyers and legal aid attorneys. During the campaign, Biden pledged to name the first African American woman to the Supreme Court should a vacancy arise.
Central Tennessee braces for more weather misery after weekend flooding killed 7 people
After enduring widespread flooding — that killed seven people, knocked out power to thousands and damaged homes and businesses — Central Tennessee is bracing for more potentially devastating rainfall.
Over 2.5 million people across the region are under flood warnings through Thursday evening, according to CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.
Nashville and most of Central Tennessee could receive one to two inches of rainfall, which will only exacerbate the ongoing flooding issues in the region’s creeks and rivers, Guy said.
Nashville witnessed its second-highest ever two-day rainfall toll over the weekend. And while the water has started to recede in some areas, many already inundated rivers and creeks could flood again give the extra rainfall predicted.
A South Dakota wildfire forced hundreds of evacuations while other blazes shut down Mount Rushmore
A wildfire burning near the outskirts of Rapid City, South Dakota, has forced the evacuation of 400 to 500 homes, officials said Monday.
The Schroeder Fire, burning in Pennington County, just a mile west of Rapid City limits, started Monday morning, said Rob Powell, the incident commander, during a news conference.
The blaze has so far charred about 1,900 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to a web page set up for fire updates.
At least one home and two pole barns have been destroyed in the fire, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Evacuations are in place through multiple subdivisions in the area, Powell said, adding some roads were closed as well.
The fire started on “private property,” according to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, but officials say an investigation is ongoing into the cause and origins of the blaze.
The dangerous weather conditions have made it a harder battle for the more than 200 firefighters on the scene.
“We are at record-dry conditions along with high winds playing a major factor in this fight,” Jay Esperance, the division director for South Dakota Wildland Fire, said in a statement on Monday.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
Meanwhile, Noem also provided updates on two fires burning near the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which remains closed because of the threat.
This area is about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City.
The two fires in the area have been dubbed the 244 Fire and the Keystone Fire.
The 244 Fire is estimated to be around 75 acres, according to the last update.
