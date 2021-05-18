McCarthy won’t support January 6 commission and sides with Republicans downplaying the insurrection
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he opposed a bipartisan agreement for an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, siding with Republicans who have tried in recent days to downplay and move on from efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
McCarthy’s opposition comes ahead of a House vote this week to create the panel modeled after the 9/11 Commission, which would be tasked with investigating the circumstances behind supporters of then-President Donald Trump breaching the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan agreement to establish the January 6 commission was reached last week by House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, who was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
But McCarthy and other top Republicans did not endorse the agreement Katko had reached, which would give McCarthy much of what he’d sought from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including an even number of Democrats and Republicans and sign-off from both sides for subpoenas.
The agreement raised questions about McCarthy’s role in the January 6 attack, as he had a heated phone conversation with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding. Katko on Monday said it would be up to the commission to decide whether to subpoena McCarthy, noting that both sides would have to sign off.
Rift grows within Democratic Party over Israeli-Palestinian conflict as violence intensifies
A number of congressional Democrats are ramping up pressure on the Biden administration to more forcefully engage on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as violence in the region intensifies, revealing a delicate shift in the way Democrats have talked about Israel for decades and a small crack in the party on foreign policy.
The change in tone — subtle but noteworthy — comes as there is still disagreement within the party about how far to push. Those on the progressive fringes are trying to block a $735 million arms deal made with Israel, but there’s little chance of that happening in Congress given the timeline on Capitol Hill.
“It would be appalling for the Biden Administration to go through with $735 million in precision-guided weaponry to Netanyahu without any strings attached in the wake of escalating violence and attacks on civilians,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, a progressive Democrat from Minnesota, said in a statement Monday. “If this goes through this will be seen as a green light for continued escalation and will undercut any attempts at brokering a ceasefire.”
Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, said of the deal and whether Congress should block it, “I am not ruling anything in or out, but I think given the events of the last three or four days that has to be part of the conversation too.”
South Carolina deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland’s death have been fired, sheriff says
The two deputies involved in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland have been fired, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said a statement tweeted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutherland died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Footage released last week by the sheriff’s office shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing Sutherland, 31, multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing.
“Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case,” Graziano said in the tweeted statement. “I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community.”
“The employees are Sgt. Lindsay Fickett, employed since March 2011, and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, since July 2016,” the tweet said.
The deputies were initially suspended for 30 days and were on desk duty, said Graziano, who was elected in November and began her duties as sheriff the day of Sutherland’s death.
