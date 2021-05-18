Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant, which was delayed last year due to COVID-19.
“MÉXICO ESTO ES PARA TI,” Meza, 26, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which translates to “Mexico this is for you,” alongside a video of her after the win was announced.
The competition was held in Hollywood, Florida, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe, co-hosted the event, which also featured a performance by Luis Fonsi.
Meza beat 73 other women, including Miss Brazil Julia Gama, who was runner-up, and Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo, who was second runner-up.
“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” Meza said in a news release from Miss Universe Organization. “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”
In her final statement during the pageant, Meza spoke about beauty standards.
Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit
It was Janet Jackson’s 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift.
The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, “If.”
Kardashian West shared birthday wishes for Jackson.
“Happy birthday queen!,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a clip of Jackson from the video.
The auction house had earlier tweeted that the custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing and accompanying black lace-up front pants had sold for $25,000.
Bella Hadid joined pro-Palestinian protests
Bella Hadid made it clear this weekend where her support lies when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The supermodel shared photos and videos on her verified Instagram account of her at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City.
The deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been escalating for more than a week. Hadid’s father, real estate magnet Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian descent.
“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!,” the caption on Bella Hadid’s Instagram post read. “It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!”
Protests were held around the world including in New York City, Los Angles, Washington, DC, and other parts of the US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.