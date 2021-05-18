Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Tauktae threatens Indian region
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in western India as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall Tuesday, threatening a region already struggling with a devastating second coronavirus wave.
Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is moving northward along India’s western coast, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and the threat of storm surges to the state of Gujarat.
The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. That’s equivalent to a strong Category 3 Atlantic hurricane and just shy of Category 4 strength, which begins at 209 kph (130 mph).
It’s the first named tropical cyclone of the year in the region, and a natural disaster like this couldn’t have come at a worse time as India is the global epicenter of the pandemic.
Israeli warplanes pound Hamas tunnels as conflict enters second week
Israeli warplanes launched a fresh round of massive airstrikes in Gaza on Monday as the most serious conflict in years entered a second week and international calls for a ceasefire mounted.
Dozens of Israeli jets bombed more than nine miles of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza overnight and targeted nine residences Monday that the Israeli military said belonged to commanders from the Palestinian militant group.
Israel’s military said it had struck more targets in Gaza in the past week than it did in all of 2020. About 3,150 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli territory since last Monday, though the Israeli military said many had either fallen short or been intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.
Israeli strikes have killed 200 people in Gaza, including 59 children and 35 women, and displaced 40,000 more, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Monday. Sunday was the deadliest day yet with more than 50 killed, the ministry said.
One person killed and three others injured in a Toronto shooting
At least one person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday, Toronto police said.
Witnesses in Etobicoke said they saw a man get out of his vehicle and begin shooting at the intersection of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. ET, police said on Twitter. The man was seen shooting into another vehicle.
One person is in life-threatening condition and two other victims have non-life threatening injuries. All four victims are adult males, according to police.
Police initially reported there were five shooting victims, one of whom died. They later revised the number and said there were four victims, one of whom died.
