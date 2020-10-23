American jobless claims fall below 800,000 for the first time since mid-March

Claims for unemployment benefits inched lower last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Still millions of Americans continue to rely on government aid to make ends meet.

Last week, 787,000 workers claimed first-time benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis. That’s down from the prior week, which was revised significantly lower. Last week marked the first time jobless claims fell below 800,000 since mid-March.

But not everyone is eligible for regular state benefits. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which Congress created as part of the CARES Act in the spring, provides benefits for the self-employed and gig workers.

Adding first-time claims together, initial applications for benefits stood at 1.1 million last week without seasonal adjustments. While that’s still a massive number, it’s at the lowest level since before the pandemic lockdown.

Stimulus negotiations: House Democrats aren’t ruling out a vote but obstacles remain

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a vote could still happen ahead of Election Day on a stimulus package to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but signaled that work remains to get an agreement, write legislation and put it on the floor before Nov. 3.

“If we can get an agreement, I think we can, but again we are legislators. We understand how long things take. It is not just a question of us agreeing in a room. ... it takes time,” Pelosi said. “It can happen. It is really up to them.”

In private conversations, Pelosi has indicated to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the chief negotiator for the White House, that it would be her goal to hold a vote ahead of Election Day though there are still plenty of obstacles to a bill getting through both chambers of Congress anytime soon.

Second court rules on undocumented immigrants and censusA second federal court is blocking the Trump administration from removing undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count used to reapportion seats in Congress among the states.

The Thursday order from the Northern District of California blocks the Census Bureau and Commerce Department from implementing a July order from President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the issue in November. Those arguments stem from a similar order by a federal court in New York that also blocked the order. The Trump administration did not immediately say if it plans to appeal Thursday’s order.

The court ruled that the exclusion of undocumented immigrants violates the Constitution’s requirements about how congressional districts are apportioned. It also found the order violated other federal laws.

CBS News calls out White House for posting Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview

CBS News on Thursday called out the White House for violating an agreement it had with the network and posting President Trump’s full “60 Minutes” interview online ahead of its Sunday air date.

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter ‘60 Minutes’ from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” CBS News said in a statement.

Trump posted the 38-minute interview on Facebook after spending days threatening to do so and lashing out at correspondent Lesley Stahl, who conducted the interview at the White House Tuesday. He later also posted Stahl’s interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

CBS News has said the White House recorded the interview alongside the network, but agreed only to use the footage for archival purposes. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the agreement.

Judge drops third-degree murder charge against former officer in George Floyd’s deathA Hennepin County judge has dropped a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, but denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss two other charges against him.

Chauvin still faces the higher charge of second-degree unintentional murder and a second-degree manslaughter charge in Floyd’s death on May 25, which sparked nationwide protests and a reckoning over race and policing this summer.

— From wire reports