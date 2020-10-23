— From wire reports Santa is skipping Macy’s for the first time in 159 years

There will be no miracle on 34th Street this year. Santa Claus won’t be visiting any Macy’s stores in 2020, ending a 159-year holiday season tradition.

The department store’s tradition started in 1861, but Santa meet-and-greets won’t be happening this year because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Macy’s is creating an interactive virtual experience.

“To replicate the magical experience of visiting Macy’s Santaland for children and their families, we will shift to a virtual engagement this year,” Susan Tercero, Macy’s vice president of Branded Entertainment, said in a press release. It will be available online from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24.

Banksy’s ‘Show me the Monet’ painting sells for nearly $10 million

Banksy’s take on a Claude Monet masterpiece has sold for $9.8 million following a nine-minute bidding battle, auctioneers at Sotheby’s have said.

In “Show me the Monet,” famed street artist Banksy reimagines Monet’s “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies” as a modern-day scene.

The picture is complete with environmental pollution: A traffic cone and two shopping carts submerged in the otherwise idyllic scene.

Monet’s original painting was one of 12 Impressionist works featuring views of the artist’s Japanese bridge over his water garden, near Giverny, Northern France.

Banksy’s painting, an oil on canvas created in 2005, was showcased as part of the “Crude Oils: A Gallery of Re-mixed Masterpieces, Vandalism and Vermin” exhibition, where the artist re-imagined famous works by artists including Edward Hopper, Jack Vettriano and Vincent van Gogh.

Kobe and Gianna are two rising baby names of 2020, while Karen’s are on the decline

Baby names typically trend as a reflection of the times, and it should come as no surprise that two names have experienced a major boost in popularity: Kobe and Gianna.

The rise is no doubt propelled by the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna earlier this year.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

The name Kobe experienced a 175% boost in popularity, while Gianna saw an even bigger jump with a 216% boost, according to the Baby Center, which posted a list of the most popular names in 2020. The bump was enough to propel Gianna into the top 100 for girls’ names, ranking at 24. Kobe, however, did not break the top 100 despite the rise in popularity.

On the flip side, the name Karen saw a 13% decline in popularity following its popular use as a meme typically used against seemingly privileged or racist middle-aged White women.

— From wire reports