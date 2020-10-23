Russia grants Snowden permanent residency, according to lawyer

Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has been given permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Snowden had requested a three-year extension of the permit this spring as it was set to expire in April 2020 but the procedure stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kucherena.

The 37-year-old is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the U.S. for leaking troves of information on American intelligence and mass surveillance program to the media.

Snowden has been living in exile in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of the classified information.

Russian government granted him asylum and extended the residency permit in 2017 until 2020.

Czech PM apologizes as country suffers in Europe’s second waveThe Czech Republic’s coronavirus crisis is now so bad that when Prime Minister Andrej Babis stood in front of reporters during a live news conference Wednesday, he did something few leaders often do. He apologized to the people. Five times.

Babis, who is overseeing one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world, admitted he and his government had made mistakes in handling the outbreak and pleaded with people to follow strict lockdown rules.

“I am sorry for the new restrictions that will impact lives of business owners, citizens, employees. I am also sorry for having de facto ruled out the possibility of this happening because I could not imagine that this would happen,” Babis said.

The Czech leader’s contrition came as other European nations, including Germany and Poland, reported record daily new case numbers, and Ireland prepared to impose the strictest lockdown in Europe.

Goldman Sachs unit pleads guilty in Malaysian bribery case

Goldman Sachs’s Malaysian subsidiary has pleaded guilty to charges that it conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws in a massive scheme involving the Southeast Asian country’s sovereign wealth fund, known as 1MDB.

Goldman has agreed to pay about $2.9 billion to various authorities. About $1.3 billion of that will go to the U.S. Justice Department, representing the largest ever penalty under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law which bars companies from bribing foreign leaders.

“Greed is not good. Greed like this eventually exacts an immense cost on society,” said William Sweeney, assistant director in charge, New York FBI office. “And unchecked corrupt behavior erodes trust in public institutions and government entities alike.”

