More than 100K flee Southern California wildfires under evacuation orders

More than 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders from the

, where two fires are burning out of control. As Ed Pascasio fled from the Silverado Fire Monday afternoon with his wife, niece and sister-in-law, he watched embers flying toward their neighborhood. “The sky was orange, kind of like doomsday,” he said. “I’ve never seen it change dramatically that fast.” The Silverado Fire and Blue Ridge Fire are both burning in Orange County, California, and have quickly grown to scorch more than 10,000 acres collectively. The Silverado Fire quadrupled in size Monday. The cars packed on main roads — filled with fleeing residents — resembled a movie scene, Pascasio said. “A lot of neighbors were leaving at the same time. Everyone was shocked by the speed of it all,” he said. This has been a devastating year for fires.

reported by Cal Fire have burned a record 4 million acres and claimed the lives of 31 people this year so far. And dry, windy conditions have prompted power shutoffs to prevent more. Southern California Edison said a power line may have played a role in igniting the Silverado Fire, which has burned 7,200 acres near Irvine, according to a report filed with California Public Utilities Commission.

Trump administration set to announce Medicare and Medicaid will cover Covid vaccine

The Trump administration is set to announce as early as this week that Medicare and Medicaid will cover out-of-pocket costs for

that is granted emergency use authorization, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coming days before the election, the move could help President Donald Trump among seniors and lower-income Americans even though top medical experts don’t expect a vaccine to be approved before Election Day. In the run-up to the election, Trump has applied intense pressure on agencies to deliver policy wins that might help his reelection, aides said. Officials have been working for several weeks on changing regulations to allow for Medicare and Medicaid recipients to receive free vaccines.

Philadelphia police killed a Black man in a shooting that raises questions, chief says

Philadelphia police shot and killed a Black man who waved a knife while standing on a street, plunging the city into protests that injured 30 officers as the police commissioner acknowledged the encounter “raises many questions.” Drawing fresh national attention to

, the incident also renews the spotlight on the swing state of Pennsylvania just a week before

. The man killed in West Philadelphia was Walter Wallace, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney. Swift demonstrations following his death ended with the police injuries, businesses looted and 10 people arrested, police said. “I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered,” Kenney said, noting he spoke Monday with Wallace’s family.

Somber signs of the pandemic are returning: new restrictions, packed ICUs and refrigerated units for bodies

When the coronavirus pandemic

in the spring, it took a dramatic toll on the nation: States ordered their residents to

to control the surge. Patients packed into overcrowded hospitals. And millions lost their jobs. Now, six months later, it seems history may be repeating itself, with cities ordering curfews, hospitals reaching their capacity and cases continuing to surge. At

, the seven-day average of new cases is at the highest levels since the pandemic began, bringing the national death toll to 225,720, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. All these factors have led health experts to confirm their fall prediction: The dreaded second surge of the virus is here. As a result, many hospitals are having to resort to opening alternative sites or even “rationing” their care, meaning they’re determining what patients get the highest levels of treatment. In Utah,

from using a patient’s age, health and other factors to decide who can remain in overcrowded intensive care units due to an onslaught of Covid-19 cases.

— From wire reports

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in to the Supreme Court at a White House ceremony Monday evening, shortly after her nomination was confirmed by the Senate. “As you take your oath tonight the legacy of our ancestors falls to you,” President Donald Trump told Barrett during the ceremony. “The American people put their trust in you and their faith in you as you take up the task of defending our laws, our Constitution and this country we all love.” “Justice Barrett made clear she will issue rulings based solely upon a faithful reading of the law and the Constitution as written, not legislate from the bench,” Trump said. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Barrett under a constitutional oath at the White House event. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer Barrett’s judicial oath swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Barrett called it “a privilege to be asked to serve my country(.)” She also highlighted the “separation of duty from political preference.” “My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it,” Barrett said. “The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.” The ceremony comes a week before Election Day and a month after a White House Rose Garden event to announce Barrett’s nomination — which has been labeled by public health experts as a coronavirus superspreader event. At least a dozen people who were at the announcement in September confirmed they had contracted the coronavirus shortly after their attendance. But unlike the Rose Garden event, when many attendees went maskless and social distancing went largely unobserved, the audience at Monday’s swearing-in was socially distanced and masks were required. The event marked one of the first times the White House has implemented social distancing protocols. Trump, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in the weeks after the Barrett nomination announcement event, downplayed the size of Monday night’s event. Asked whether the White House would be holding a large event at the White House for Barrett’s swearing-in, Trump said: “No, not a large event. Just a nice event.” But some 200 socially distanced chairs were spread out across the White House south lawn for the event. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin were spotted in the audience. Like at most events at the White House, a White House official said individuals near Trump would be tested for coronavirus beforehand. Earlier Monday, some Republican senators were on the fence about attending the ceremony. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, whose state has recently seen the highest transmission rate in the country, said he would be attending the event and anticipated that there will be adequate protective measures. “It sounds like it’s an outdoor event. I mean, that would certainly help that. Obviously, a lot more room, as well as the clean air, so I’m not, I’m not overly concerned. I’m certainly not concerned for myself. I’ll do my part,” Cramer said. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, who had confirmed but said he was reconsidering whether to attend, was ultimately seen on the South Lawn for the ceremony. Florida Sen. Rick Scott and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott were among those who said they were undecided. Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Richard Shelby of Alabama plan to go home after the confirmation vote. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also did not attend the event, citing other obligations. While the White House has maintained that the US is rounding the corner of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still spreading among key staffers. Over the weekend, at least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for Covid-19. Pence has flouted public health guidelines by continuing to campaign, but is taking precautions on the road. The vice president was not expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Barrett’s confirmation solidifies a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court — a major victory for Republicans that is expected to have dramatic implications on decisions made by the high court for decades. Barrett joins the court as the justices are ready to take action on a number of important petitions, including several related to next week’s election. Action on cases related to the President’s taxes and abortion also await her in her first week on the bench. This story has been updated with additional developments Monday. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Allie Malloy, Betsy Klein, Kristin Wilson, Ali Zazlav, Ted Barrett, Devan Cole, Ariane de Vogue and Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.

There may be more water on the moon than previously believed, including on its sunlit surface. This water could be used as a resource during upcoming missions — like NASA’s return of humans to the lunar surface through the Artemis program. The two studies published in the journal Nature Astronomy, and researchers shared their findings during a NASA press conference on Monday. The research is based on data gathered by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, in orbit around the moon since June 2009, as well as the agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy airborne telescope, called SOFIA. The latter is a Boeing 747SP aircraft modified to carry a 2.7-meter telescope. In the first study, researchers used SOFIA to observe the moon at a wavelength that revealed the signature of molecular water, or H2O. “For the first time, water has been confirmed to be present on the sunlit surface of the moon,” said Paul Hertz, director of the astrophysics division at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate during Monday’s press conference. “We had indications that H2O — the familiar water we know — might be present on the sunlit side of the moon. Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration.” Previous research revealed detections of water on the surface of the moon near the south pole. But the signature of molecular water at the wavelength used in this research could also be associated with hydroxyl, which is oxygen bonded with hydrogen. In organic chemistry, alcohols tend to include hydroxyl, which contributes to making molecules soluble in water. Hydroxyl is also an ingredient in drain cleaner. The SOFIA detections confirm that water, not hydroxyl, can be found trapped in glass beads or in between grains on the moon at its high southern latitudes in Clavius Crater. This is one of the moon’s largest craters visible from Earth. There, water is present between 100 to 400 parts per million, or roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water, according to NASA. The fact that this water is inside grains or in between grains on the lunar surface helps protect it from the moon’s harsh and irradiated environment. “Prior to the SOFIA observations, we knew there was some kind of hydration,” said lead study author Casey Honniball in a statement. “But we didn’t know how much, if any, was actually water molecules — like we drink every day — or something more like drain cleaner.” The published study captures the results from Honniball’s graduate thesis work at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa in Honolulu. The water is trapped in a cubic meter of soil across the lunar surface. The Sahara desert has a hundred times the amount of water than what SOFIA detected in the lunar soil, according to NASA. And the presence of this water raises questions about how it was created and how it even exists on the lunar surface. The SOFIA telescope is able to fly at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet, which carries it above 99% of the water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere. This allows the telescope to see our universe in infrared light more clearly. “Without a thick atmosphere, water on the sunlit lunar surface should just be lost to space,” said Honniball, now a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Yet somehow we’re seeing it. Something is generating the water, and something must be trapping it there.” The water may be delivered by micrometeorites that land on the lunar surface and carry small amounts of water. Or solar wind streaming out from the sun could deliver particles and elements, like hydrogen, to the lunar surface. This could actually cause a chemical reaction with minerals that include oxygen in the soil. The reaction could create hydroxyl, which is then hit by micrometeorites to create water. The SOFIA flight, which occurred in August 2018, was actually a test flight to see what kind of information the telescope could gather about the moon. The telescope is actually designed to look at distant objects. “It was, in fact, the first time SOFIA has looked at the Moon, and we weren’t even completely sure if we would get reliable data, but questions about the Moon’s water compelled us to try,” said Naseem Rangwala, SOFIA’s project scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, in a statement. “It’s incredible that this discovery came out of what was essentially a test, and now that we know we can do this, we’re planning more flights to do more observations.” More SOFIA flights are planned in the future to follow up on this discovery and look for water in more sunlit spots on the moon. This will help researchers determine how exactly the water is created, stored and moves across the lunar surface. Understanding these processes of water on the moon will help NASA best determine how to extract that water for use as a resource. And NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, will create the first water resource maps of the moon for future human space exploration once it lands on the lunar surface in 2022.

Ice-filled polar traps

In the second

, researchers used data from the lunar orbiter to study cold traps in permanently shadowed areas on the moon where water could remain frozen. Some of these cold traps may have evaded the sun for billions of years. The most common hidden pockets of water across the lunar surface could be trapped in tiny penny-size ice patches that live in permanent shadows, the researchers discovered. “If you can imagine standing on the surface of the moon near one of its poles, you would see shadows all over the place,” said Paul Hayne, lead study author and assistant professor in the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, in a statement. “Many of those tiny shadows could be full of ice.” After assessing the potential size of the traps, ranging from centimeters to kilometers, the researchers determined that permanently shadowed areas at both of the moon’s polar regions could contain a multitude of these “micro” cold traps. In fact, they could be hundreds to thousands of times more abundant than large cold traps. The moon could contain 15,000 square miles of permanently shadowed traps in a range of sizes that could preserve water ice, the researchers estimated. Previous estimates have put the estimate at about half of that — at about 7,000 square miles. “If we’re right, water is going to be more accessible for drinking water, for rocket fuel, everything that NASA needs water for,” Hayne said. Previous searches for ice on the moon have been concentrated around the large craters at the poles, where temperatures have been measured as low as negative 405.67 degrees Fahrenheit. Massive craters close to the lunar south pole include Shackleton Crater, which is several miles deep and about 13 miles across. And most of it is permanently in shadow. “The temperatures are so low in cold traps that ice would behave like a rock,” Hayne said. “If water gets in there, it’s not going anywhere for a billion years.” But these cold and dark environments are difficult to reach. By using data from the lunar orbiter and modeling, the researchers determined that the lunar surface resembles that of a golf ball. Of course, actual proof of these ice-filled shadowy pockets will require future digging by rovers or humans on the lunar surface. But future missions to the moon, like landing the first woman and next man near the lunar south pole by 2024 through NASA’s Artemis program, could reveal more information. Ahead of that, Hayne is also leading the Lunar Compact Infrared Imaging System, a NASA effort that will capture heat-sensing panoramic images of the moon’s surface near its south pole in 2022. “Astronauts may not need to go into these deep, dark shadows,” Hayne said. “They could walk around and find one that’s a meter wide and that might be just as likely to harbor ice.” Understanding how much water is on the moon will allow future missions to bring more equipment for science, rather than trying to transport water to the lunar surface — which is both heavy and expensive. “Water is a valuable resource, for both scientific purposes and for use by our explorers,” said Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist in the advanced exploration systems division for NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, in a statement. “If we can use the resources at the Moon, then we can carry less water and more equipment to help enable new scientific discoveries.”

Prince Harry says his upbringing left

him unaware of unconscious racial bias

has admitted his upbringing made him unaware of unconscious racial basis, but that changed thanks to his relationship with

In an interview with

, Harry spoke to

, who shot to fame after being pictured carrying an injured White man to safety during a Black Lives Matter protest in June. The Duke of Sussex told Hutchinson that you can’t criticize people for showing their unconscious bias, but once you realize it exists you have to educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse. “Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed,” said Harry.

India signs defensive agreement with US following Himalayan standoff with China

The United States and India have reaffirmed their defensive and security relationship, as Washington

amid concerns over increased Chinese military activity in the region. During a press conference Tuesday in the Indian capital, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh announced the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), enabling greater information-sharing and further defense cooperation between the two countries. “The defense ties between our two nations remains a key pillar of our overall bilateral relationship,” said Esper. “Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder to shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China.” Both India and the U.S. are due to participate in the upcoming Malabar naval exercises which will be held in the Indian Ocean next month.

At least 7 dead, more than 120 injured after blast at religious school in Pakistani city

Seven people have died and at least 123 more have been injured in a blast at a religious school on Tuesday in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to local authorities. Lady Reading Hospital spokesman, Mohammad Asim, told CNN there were children among the injured. The school is located on Peshawar’s ring road, on the southern outskirts of the city. Peshawar’s superintendent of police Waqar Azeem told CNN the blast occurred during the morning’s first lecture. Rescue services and a bomb disposal squad are on site. — From wire reports

Tim Curry to join ‘Rocky Horror’ live stream to aid Democrats

Let’s do the time warp again.

Tim Curry will join some of his fellow “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” cast members for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to a press release.

It’s just one of the reunions the organization has hosted, including the “Happy Days” cast.

Original “Rocky Horror” stars Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell, as well as several others, including Connie Britton, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Jason Alexander and David Arquette, will participate in the Rocky Horror Show Livestream on Halloween at 9 p.m. CT.

Wolfgang Van Halen says rumor is hurting his family

It’s been less than a month since Eddie Van Halen died and his son is ticked off about a rumor making the rounds.

Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter to shut down speculation about him taking over for his dad in the elder Van Halen’s famous band.

Eddie Van Halen, 65, died after battling cancer for years and he left behind an impressive legacy as one of the world’s greatest guitarists.

His son is also a professional guitarist, but wants it to be known that there’s no truth to the rumor he’ll be a part of a new Van Halen with bassist Michael Anthony and former lead singer Sammy Hagar and drummer Alex Van Halen.

Drake teases next album name and release date

Drake has announced a new studio album called “Certified Lover Boy” for release in January 2021.

The Canadian rapper released a short teaser — which also happened to be his 34th birthday — via his record label, OVO Sound, on social media.

“Certified Lover Boy” will be Drake’s sixth full-length studio album — 2018’s “Scorpion” being his most recent album.

The rapper released “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” in April, a mixtape of 14 songs featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll

Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. And while the doll won’t look like the Rocket Man, it will be styled in his likeness.

The limited-edition Barbie doll, which was released on Mattel’s website on Thursday, will have a glittery top and flared denim complete with the singer’s initials.

Her multi-colored “Elton” bomber jacket has stars on its sleeves and rainbow stripes on its hem. She will also have rainbow-patterned platform boots, a purple bowler hat and Elton’s signature sparkly pink sunglasses.

— From wire reports