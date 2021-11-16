‘Dancing with the Stars’ has another double elimination
”Dancing with the Stars” eliminated two couples after the remaining six contestants performed two routines during Monday’s semifinals.
“The Talk’s” Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten performed a redemption tango in round one, followed by an emotional contemporary dance performance to “Live Your Life,” a song that became an anthem for Kloots’ late husband, actor Nick Cordero during his Covid-19 battle.
Actress Melora Hardin and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee were ultimately sent home after Monday’s performances, leaving Siwa, Kloots, Peloton instructor Cody Rigbsy and former NBA player Iman Shumpert advancing to next week’s finals.
Shumpert makes history as the first ex-NBA player ever to advance to the show’s finale in 30 seasons.
Mel Gibson says he will direct new ‘Lethal Weapon’ sequel
Mel Gibson has reportedly revealed that another “Lethal Weapon” movie is in the works.
According to The Sun, the actor shared during a recent Experience With... event in London that he will direct and star in “Lethal Weapon 5,” 23 years after the last sequel in the franchise.
“The man who directed all the ‘Lethal’ films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy,” the publication quoted Gibson as saying.
“He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,’” Gibson said. “But he did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one.”
‘Sesame Street’ introducing new Korean American character
“Sesame Street” is getting a new best friend.
Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American character, will be a part of “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.”
The show, set to air on Thanksgiving, celebrates “the rich diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities as part of the organization’s ongoing racial justice initiative.”
“It’s a powerful thing when kids see people like themselves represented on screen and in stories — it supports them as they figure out who they are and who they want to be,” Alan Muraoka, a longtime “Sesame Street” cast member and co-director of “See Us Coming Together,” said in a statement. “We can’t wait for families to get to know Ji-Young — in this special and in future seasons of Sesame Street — and celebrate some of the Asian and Pacific Islander people in our neighborhood!”
