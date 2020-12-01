George Clooney cuts his own hair with a device attached to a vacuum cleaner

The coronavirus pandemic forced celebrities to adapt to a brave new world away from their adorning fans, and they responded in myriad ways.

Some went to work at their kitchen tables, others soothed the world’s anxieties with a cringe-inducing John Lennon cover, and one reflected on the unity of humankind from her bathtub.

But George Clooney, it turns out, was more prepared than most of his peers for a stint locked down at home.

The actor has revealed he’s been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years with a 1980s-era contraption that he attaches to a vacuum cleaner.

Clooney revealed the trick when asked by CBS about how he adapted to months of lockdown in 2020.

Nicole Kidman sees your ‘The Undoing’ theories

Let’s try and do this with no spoilers shall we?

”The Undoing” is the latest “hurry up and binge it so we can talk about it” limited series and theories abound.

Nicole Kidman stars in the HBO thriller (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company) as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist married to oncologist Jonathan (played by Hugh Grant) with whom she shares a young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

“A chasm opens in Grace’s seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and a chain of terrible revelations,” is how HBO describes what happens.

Kidman hopped on her verified Instagram account stories to share some famous fans theories and comments.

