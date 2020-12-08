A sheriff’s deputy killed a Black man entering his own home in Columbus, Ohio. His family wants answers
The family of a Black man killed by police while entering his own home in Columbus, Ohio, last week, is asking for answers after the state’s criminal investigations bureau declined to look into the case due to a three-day delay in police calling for assistance. Casey Goodson, 23, was fatally shot by a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, identified as deputy Jason Meade, working for the US Marshal’s fugitive task force looking for violent offenders Friday. The victim was not the person being sought by the US Marshal’s Task Force, Columbus Police said. CNN reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for comment but has not yet heard back. “At this point, witness testimony and physical evidence raise serious concerns about why Casey was even confronted, let alone why he was shot dead while entering his own home,” the family’s attorney, Sean Walton, told CNN. Goodson had put his keys into his door before he was shot and fell into the kitchen, where his 5-year-old brother and his 72-year-old grandmother saw him lying on the ground with a Subway sandwich, Walton told CNN. “Our demand is that the authorities provide the family with answers for Casey’s death and that the officer involved be held accountable. The family and the community demand swift justice for Casey Goodson.”
Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke the sound barrier, dies at 97
US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager, known as “the fastest man alive,” has died at the age of 97. Yeager broke the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948. His second wife, Victoria, confirmed to CNN Monday night that Yeager had passed after she tweeted fromYeager’s verified Twitter account
that the World War II flying ace had died. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest pilot,” she tweeted. His legacy captured later generations as well, being featured in the book and 1983 film, “The Right Stuff.” “This is a sad day for America,” John Nicoletti, Yeager’s friend and ground crew chief, told CNN Monday night. “After he broke the sound barrier, we all now have permission to break barriers.” Nicoletti said Yeager had gone through some physical challenges in recent years and had a fall that led to complications and other issues due to his age. Yeager resided in Northern California but died in a Los Angeles hospital, Nicoletti said. “Yeager was never a quitter,” Nicoletti recalled of his friend. “He was an incredibly courageous man.” Born in 1923 and raised in West Virginia, Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 18 in 1941, according tohis website.
In 1943, Yeager was commissioned a reserve flight officer before becoming a pilot in the fighter command of the Eight Air Force stationed in England. Over the course of World War II, he flew 64 missions and shot down 13 German planes, according to his biography on Britannica. “Many didn’t make it through World War II. Most didn’t make it through the early days of test piloting,” friend Nicoletti explained. “The odds of survival for Chuck were as narrow as the odds of America gaining its own freedom.”
New Los Angeles DA announces end to cash bail, the death penalty and trying children as adults
Newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced sweeping plans for criminal justice reform as he was sworn into office Monday. Gascón defeated 8-year incumbent Jackie Lacey. As he assumed the head of the largest prosecutor’s office in the nation Monday, he said his new agenda for Los Angeles — which includes ending cash bail for certain minor offenses, the death penalty and the practice of charging juveniles as adults — will differ from his predecessor’s in order to better prevent crime, reduce recidivism, and restore victims. “I recognize that these are big changes, but they are changes that will enable us to actually affect the truly vulnerable,” Gascón said. Gascón announced he is immediately ending the cash bail system, adding that experts believe hundreds of incarcerated individuals would be eligible for released tomorrow under a new pretrial release policy. He said his office will also roll out a plan to eliminate all bail in the nation’s most populous county beginning January 1, 2021. — From wire reports
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summed it up on Monday: “We are down to the wire.” If there is going to be a stimulus deal, if millions of Americans who depend on expanded unemployment benefits are going to continue getting that help, Congress has to come to an agreement and soon. The sticking point: The issue for the bipartisan group is liability insurance. That’s why you didn’t see them unveil legislative text Monday, and it is why the group talked again into the night for several hours. For months, including liability protection was standing in the way of the talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and it is still standing in the way of benefits for millions of Americans. This is the item that Republicans are insisting on, not unlike how Democrats have been pushing for months to ensure state and local governments get another round of funding. Democrats know they don’t get state and local funding without finding a path forward on liability and Republicans know they don’t get liability without something for state and local. Aides say the meeting Monday night was productive and it served as an opportunity for members to vent and lay out each party’s side of the liability issue. But there still isn’t a resolution. As one aide told CNN, there are going to be bad days and good days in these talks and Monday was a bad day. Negotiators just aren’t there yet. It’s possible that if senators can’t find an agreement, the bipartisan group could decide to take out state and local and liability and move forward without them. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told CNN that Monday night. McConnell on the floor Monday told Democrats that Congress does “not need to resolve every one of our differences to get badly needed relief out the door.” “Drop the all-or-nothing tactics,” the Kentucky Republican said. “Drop the hostage-taking and make law in the many places where we have common ground.” The big question is, could you actually get enough Democrats to vote for a package that did not include state and local funding? Most members I’ve asked about this have said they can’t agree to anything without it. Where most lawmakers do agree: ♦ Funding for vaccine distribution. ♦ Another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses ♦ Funding for schools. ♦ Continuation of long-term unemployment benefits so individuals can get the benefits for 39 weeks instead of just 26. ♦ Extending the eviction moratorium. A lot of attention is being paid to the bipartisan group, which has started referring to itself as the “908 coalition.” The lawmakers deserve credit for changing the entire dynamic of these negotiations, and they are the most public about their efforts. But, don’t think that leadership isn’t prepared to step in if this all falls apart. Leadership is still talking regularly about the path forward. McConnell, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are being briefed by the bipartisan group. But, everyone is very aware about what is at stake. By the end of December, there are a bunch of benefits that expire and leadership is having conversations about how to proceed even if the bipartisan group fails to come to an agreement. As CNN has previously reported, here’s a summary of benefits about to expire: ♦ Deferment on student loan payments. ♦ Federal eviction moratorium. ♦ Expansion of unemployment insurance for gig workers. The increase in the number of weeks Americans can be on unemployment from 26 to 39. ♦ Mortgage forbearance for some single-family homes Waived penalties for people who are suffering hardships and take money out of their 401(k) early. Expanded family and work leave for Americans dealing with the impacts of coronavirus $150 billion in federal money that state and local governments received from CARES has to be distributed by the end of December or governments have to return it to the feds. {/ul}
Something everyone has agreed on
Despite working through the weekend, Republicans and Democrats agree that Congress needs more time to get a deal on the spending bill through next September. On Wednesday, the House willvote to pass a one-week stopgap resolution
with the hope that the extra few days can give negotiators the time they need. The Senate will pass it shortly after to avert the shutdown on December 11. Over the last several weeks, appropriators have tried to find common ground over dozens of outstanding issues from the border wall to abortion language, but while those talks have progressed, they just aren’t there yet.
Why not just do a continuing resolution for the year?
All a continuing resolution does is allow you to keep funding the government at the exact same levels it has been funded at all year. But things change, and money that once made sense in one bucket may no longer make sense there. That’s why Congress would prefer to have an omnibus, a massive bill that includes new funding levels for all 12 appropriations bills. That is not to say that a longer-term continuing resolution wouldn’t suffice if Congress really can’t come to an agreement by next Friday, but the preference is the omnibus.
A word about what the next few days will look like
Now that there is an extra week on the congressional calendar, some of the pressure might be off the bipartisan group to come up with a deal so quickly. The reality is that the momentum visible last week was a direct result of pressure folks were feeling with the December 11 spending deadline. This stimulus package was always going to be attached to the long-term spending deal and with that deadline kicked off until December 18, there is more time. More time can be good in that it gives negotiators room to find a middle ground and in this case it gives a group of lawmakers who are operating without committees, time to write a bill. But, it can also backfire. Congress operates best and most efficiently when its back is against the wall. More time means that these talks can drag out, giving people more time to nitpick and change their minds.
The wildcard
It’s not clear where President Donald Trump is on these talks. He’s signaled he’d like to sign a stimulus package that includes help for small businesses. Before the election, he encouraged Republicans to “go big.” But, Trump has stayed out of these negotiations. And while he regularly talks to members, he has yet to get too engaged. Trump spoke with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri over the weekend. Hawley encouraged the President to veto any package that didn’t include stimulus checks to Americans. Hawley wouldn’t tell reporters Monday if Trump agreed with him, but it’s an example of the kind of conversations Trump is having. The President has always been unpredictable, but that’s never been more true than in the waning days of his presidency when he has nothing left to lose.
China open to reset in relations with U.S. as Washington announces fresh sanctions
China’s foreign minister says Beijing is open to restarting its relationship with the US, declaring the two countries are at a”critical historical juncture”
after a year of escalating tensions. In a video address at the US-China Business Council on Monday, Wang Yi said US policy on China needed to return to “objectivity and rationality,” according to a transcript published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. “(We should) strive to restart the dialogue, get back to the right track, and rebuild mutual trust in the next phase of Sino-US relations,” Wang said. He blamed the growing divisions between the US and China on some Americans with “outdated Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices.”
U.S. humanitarian migration protection extended for Honduras and other countries
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced on Monday that Temporary Protected Status — a form of humanitarian relief — would be extended for Hondurans in the United States. “During our meeting with acting-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (Chad Wolf), they told us that the TPS, which was due to end in January, will be extended,” Hernandez said. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. — From wire reports
Natalie Desselle Reid, ‘Madea’s Big Happy Family’ actress, dies
Natalie Desselle Reid, an actress known for her roles in films like “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “BAPS” and the TV series “Eve,” has died. She was 53.
Desselle Reid passed away due to colon cancer, according to a statement posted on her Instagram.
“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife,” the statement said. “Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous ‘Hero for the Ages’ award at MTV Awards
The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.
The “Black Panther” actor, who died in August, posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.
“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey Jr. said in their speech. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”
“Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle said. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans.”
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.