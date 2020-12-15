Jeff Bridges shaves head during cancer battle
Jeff Bridges has offered an update two months after he announced he has lymphoma.
The actor posted a photo of himself with his new puppy on his verified Instagram account.
Bridges sported a newly shaved head.
Feeling good Shaved my head Got a puppy — Monty Had a Birthday — 71, man,” the caption reads.
“The Big Lebowski” star revealed in October that he was battling the cancer.
Sharon Osbourne says she was briefly hospitalized with Covid-19
Sharon Osbourne has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.
The 68-year-old talk show host shared the news Monday in a posting on her verified Instagram account.
Osbourne wrote that she she had been briefly hospitalized with the contagious disease.
“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” her Instagram posting read. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”
Her revelation comes days after news that her fellow “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba shared that she tested positive.
In September Osbourne quarantined and appeared on her show via video link after she said one of her young granddaughters had tested positive.
