Taiwan reports first local Covid-19 case in more than 250 days
Taiwan has recorded its first locally-transmitted case of coronavirus since April. The island has had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world, and the new infection ends a 255-day run without local transmission, underscoring the difficulties in controlling the virus even in areas where it has been largely stamped out.
According to a statement released by the island’s health ministry on Tuesday, a woman in her 30s was infected after having contact with a foreign pilot, who also tested positive for the virus, between December 8 and 12.
Russia announces travel bans against EU officials in response to Navalny sanctions
Russia has announced it is hitting several European Union representatives with tit-for-tat sanctions in response to those imposed by the bloc over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
The country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the officials will be denied entry to Russia.
It did not name which representatives would be barred, but said it had relayed its decision to the ambassadors of Germany, France and Sweden after summoning them earlier on Tuesday.
Canadian province of will shut down the day after Christmas
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, citing rising numbers of Covid-19 cases that are accelerating at “an alarming rate,” announced Monday that the entire Canadian province will shut down effective Saturday.
Ford called the closure a temporary and one-time measure at a news conference, at which he implored residents to stay home except for essential needs like groceries and health emergencies.
“Unfortunately, despite the restrictions, we’ve seen growing numbers of people traveling between regions within Ontario,” Ford said. “Covid is spreading rapidly from high-outbreak areas to areas with fewer cases.”
The shutdown will remain in effect for 14 days in northern Ontario and 28 days in southern Ontario, he said.
— From wire reports
