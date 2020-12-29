Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2-month sentence for admissions scam
Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scam, prison spokeswoman Sally Swarts said Monday.
Best known for starring as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May and admitted to paying the scheme’s mastermind $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses.
She began serving her sentence on Oct. 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.
Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal. He reported to the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, California, on Nov. 19 to serve a five-month sentence.
Loughlin also must serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli was ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell announce the arrival of baby Powerful Queen
Actor and TV host Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell have announced the birth of their new baby girl — and they’ve given her the strongest name ever: Powerful Queen Cannon.
“The best gift ever —️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas,” Bell wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.
“So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”
Nick McGlashan, ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member, dies at 33
Nick McGlashan, who starred on the hit reality series “Deadliest Catch,” has died in Nashville, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN on Monday.
McGlashan was 33.
No cause of death or further information was given and his death is currently under investigation.
Discovery, the network home of his series, released a statement to CNN.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement read. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”
The show chronicles the lives of crews working on fishing vessels in the Bering Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.