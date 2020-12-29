Russian official acknowledges actual coronavirus death toll is much higher than official figures
A statement from a top Russian official indicates that the country’s true coronavirus death toll is more than three times higher than the country’s official statistics show.
New data from the country’s statistics agency, Rosstat, shows that during the first 11 months of 2020, there was an increase of more than 229,700 more deaths in Russia than during the same period in 2019.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who is in charge of the country’s coronavirus response, said Monday that “more than 81% of this increase in mortality over this period is due to Covid.” According to a CNN calculation, that means 186,000 Russians died from coronavirus in these months.
