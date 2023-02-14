A suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded several others on the campus of Michigan State University was founded dead late Monday night from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The 43-year-old suspect was located off campus and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. A campuswide shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after midnight Tuesday.

