A month after 4 students were killed, police have yet to name a suspect
A month after the gruesome killings of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home, authorities have yet to name a suspect or locate the murder weapon as hundreds of students take final exams before winter break.
The students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20; were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.
The killings — still enveloped in more questions than answers — shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not recorded a murder since 2015.
Many residents and victims‘ loved ones are still on edge as authorities have kept many details from the public, saying they are protecting the integrity of the investigation.
“We are still 100% committed to solving this crime,” Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said Monday in a video update on the investigation.
“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation. It’s what we must do. We owe that to the families, and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest, we want a conviction,” Lanier continued.
Lanier’s remarks come as hundreds of University of Idaho students are taking final exams this week before the fall semester ends and investigators comb through more than 6,000 tips they’ve received in the case.