ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.75 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than last month, and 84 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $26.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $14.85 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.

“Georgians have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices the past two months. However, those low prices, as well as, crude oil prices – have been pushing more expensive,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year’s season.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $1.98, which is 2 cents higher than a week ago. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand grew from 6.8 million barrels a day to 7.3 million barrels a day last week. The increase in demand was coupled with a 700,000 barrels decrease in total domestic stocks to 255 million barrels. The national average holding steady means that gas demand and supply are largely in sync, which will likely help to stabilize pump prices for motorists.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($1.88), Valdosta ($1.85) and Savannah ($1.82).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Athens ($1.67), Rome ($1.69) and Atlanta ($1.71).