3 wrongfully convicted Baltimore men freed from prison after 36 years
ThreeBaltimore
men who spent 36 years in prison were released Monday after authorities say they were falsely convicted of a 1983 murder.
Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were granted a writ of innocence after being convicted of first-degree murder of a middle school student, DeWitt Duckett.
“That was hell,” Chestnut said of his experience in jail. “That was miserable.”
Chestnut and Watkins were 16 at the time of their arrest and Stewart was 17. The men are now in their early fifties preparing to enter adulthood on the outside for the first time. At least two have never driven a car before.
After Chestnut filed an information request this past spring, he discovered new evidence that was kept from his attorneys during trial. He reached out to Baltimore’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which was reviewing old convictions.
Chestnut has maintained his innocence since his arrest. The parole board denied his early release at least in part because he refused to admit responsibility for the shooting, the state’s attorney said.
He wasn’t just seeking justice for himself, he told CNN.
“Whatever I did for myself, I did for them too,” Chestnut said of Watkins and Stewart.
Duckett, 14, was shot and killed for his coveted Georgetown University basketball jacket in November 1983, police said.
The three teenagers had been skipping high school classes to visit former teachers at Harlem Park Junior High.
A fire near Santa Barbara has charred more than 4,000 acres
A wildfire raced across the hills above the California city of Santa Barbara early Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders and drawing hundreds of firefighters who are trying to stop the flames from reaching homes.
The Cave Fire started in the Santa Ynez Mountains a few miles northwest of Santa Barbara late Monday afternoon and had scorched about 4,100 acres by early Tuesday, Santa Barbara County fire officials said.
The fire, stoked by winds, has threatened structures including multimillion-dollar homes and ranchettes. So far no homes have been burned, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason told CNN.
Officials said the fire was advancing toward populated areas in and near the cities of Santa Barbara, home to about 92,000 people, and Goleta, with about 31,000 people. It was 0% contained early Tuesday, officials said.
US life expectancy is still on the decline
Life expectancy at birth — the average length of time that you are expected to live — continues to drop for Americans, a new study finds. Drug overdoses, suicides, alcohol-related illnesses and obesity are largely to blame. These problems have been building since the 1980s, according to the study’s authors.
The U.S. had been making steady progress. Life expectancy increased by nearly 10 years over the last half century — from 69.9 years in 1959, to 78.9 years in 2016.
But the pace of this increase slowed over time, while other high income countries continued to show a steady rise in life expectancy.
After 2010, U.S. life expectancy plateaued and in 2014 it began reversing, dropping for three consecutive years — from 78.9 years in 2014, to 78.6 in 2017. This is despite the U.S. spending the most on health care per capita than any other country in the world.
Of all age groups, adults 25 to 64 years old saw the largest increase in mortality rates — 6% — according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.
The Ohio Valley, which includes West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as the northern New England area, including New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, saw the largest relative increases in deaths, the study found.
Trump signs animal cruelty act into law
President Donald Trump signed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony on Monday, saying the measure would help us be “more responsible and humane stewards of our planet.”
The PACT Act — which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture — was signed by the President at the White House, where he said he was “pleased” to approve the legislation. The bipartisan act, which passed the Senate earlier this month, expands a previous law passed in 2010.
Trump said he had the same reaction to the bill as he did to the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act he had signed a few minutes earlier, saying, “Why hasn’t this happened a long time ago?”
“It is important that we combat these heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty,” he said.
Federal law had previously only prohibited animal fighting and only criminalized animal cruelty if the wrongdoers create and sell videos depicting the act.
Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling animals or sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
Right now, all 50 states have laws on their books against animal cruelty at the state level.
With Trump’s approval, federal authorities can go after the wrongdoers because they will have federal jurisdiction and will not be bound by state laws. They can also prosecute criminals if the cruelty occurs on federal property.
The legislation, which contains exceptions for hunting, is supported by the Humane Society Legislative Fund, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.
