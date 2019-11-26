Melania Trump booed at youth opioid summit in Baltimore
First lady Melania Trump took her “Be Best” initiative to the Baltimore area on Tuesday, where she was met with a chorus of boos from attendees at a youth summit aimed at raising awareness about the nation’s opioid crisis.
The heckling lasted for about one minute, according to CNN’s Kate Bennett, who was in the room. But the audience remained raucous, audibly speaking over her remarks throughout her brief speech to the B’More Youth Summit.
Undeterred, the first lady pressed on.
“Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she said above loud, persistent talking in the audience in an auditorium at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Earlier in November, the first lady was met with protesters during a visit to Boston Medical Center, located in the city’s South End. Protesters on a grassy area in front of the building held signs and chanted, most decrying the immigration stance and policies of her husband, President Donald Trump.
Tamir Rice’s mom helped create a safety handbook for youth
Five years after 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer, his mother approached the American Civil Liberties Union in Ohio with an idea.
Samaria Rice wanted to create a safety handbook to help guide young people in their interactions with police, ACLU Ohio said on Facebook.
“Even when you do everything right, things can still go wrong,” the organization said.
The “Tamir Rice Safety Handbook,” an 8-page online guide, includes sections on what to do if police stop you, ask you questions, want to search you or begin arresting you.
“Know that police can lie and ask trick questions,” the handbook says. “If they tell you they already talked to your friend, or that you won’t be arrested if you talk, they may be lying.”
The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for ‘X Factor’
The Pussycat Dolls are getting back together this weekend in the United Kingdom.
So says “X Factor” judge Louis Walsh.
Walsh broke the news that the girl group is reuniting Saturday for the season finale of “X Factor: Celebrity.”
“The Pussycat Dolls are the guest,” he said Monday on the ITV talk show, “Lorraine.” “There’s an exclusive for you!”
His fellow judge on the show, Nicole Scherzinger, was the lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls, who have not performed together in a decade.
The group is known for such hits as “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu.”
—From wire reports